ClassPass Announces Best Workout Studios, Spas, Salons, Instructors, and Food & Beverage Partners of 2025

ClassPass releases 6th annual Best of ClassPass Awards, recognizing standout fitness, wellness, and food & beverage partners around the world

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass , the lifestyle app that provides access to thousands of fitness and wellness experiences worldwide, today announced the winners of the 2025 Best of ClassPass Awards. Spanning 24 countries, the list spotlights top destinations across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, celebrating businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences to the ClassPass community.

This year's awards include its four core categories: Best Studio, Best Instructor, Best Spa/Salon, and Best Gym, in addition to a new category, Best Food & Beverage Business. With the percentage of ClassPass users ordering food and beverages on the app skyrocketing 121% year over year in 2025, this new accolade recognizes members' go-to destinations for meals, snacks, and coffee runs.

Each year, winners are selected based on a combination of ClassPass reservation data and member voting. Grounded in real member behavior and feedback, nominations were collected via an in-app survey and a series of Instagram posts where ClassPass users tagged their favorite instructors and businesses. Those chosen as winners will be featured in ClassPass campaigns throughout the year to help drive incremental revenue and discovery.

"At its core, ClassPass is about discovery, and our Best of ClassPass winners are the partners who make that discovery truly memorable," says Ivy Wu, VP of Global Growth at ClassPass. "From high-energy classes and exceptional spa experiences to the instructors and destinations our members can't stop talking about, these awards celebrate the partners who deliver excellence every day. We're honored to support their growth and grateful to work alongside them as we expand into exciting new categories like food and beverage."

To date, ClassPass has generated $3.1 billion in revenue for partners globally across the industry, demonstrating its commitment to driving lasting, sustainable growth for fitness studios who use the platform around the world.

For the complete list of this year's Best of ClassPass winners, and to discover top-rated businesses in your area, visit: https://classpass.com/blog/best-of-classpass-2025/

About ClassPass

ClassPass is redefining fitness and wellness by bringing the world's best classes, appointments, and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to millions of workouts and lifestyle offerings across 31 countries while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, bring more clients in the door, and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, salons, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workouts like strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing, and wellness services like massage, acupuncture, manicures, and more. Additionally, ClassPass is available as a wellness benefit for the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda Melkonian

[email protected]

SOURCE ClassPass