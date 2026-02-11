ClassPass Expands Movie Offerings With Regal Cinemas, Marcus Theatres, and LOOK Dine-In Cinemas

ClassPass members can now use credits to book offerings at an additional 190+ movie theater locations across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the lifestyle membership that provides access to thousands of fitness and wellness experiences worldwide, today announced that members can now use credits to book offerings at Regal Cinemas (including Edwards and United Artists), Marcus Theatres, and LOOK Dine-In Cinemas.

Members can book both ticket-only and bundled experiences at participating locations directly through the ClassPass app across more than 190 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Montana, and Texas, with more launching soon.

The news follows ClassPass's recent announcement of its collaboration with AMC Theatres, reflecting the brand's continued expansion into more holistic lifestyle offerings beyond fitness. The commercial partnership is supported through EBG, a leading entertainment and travel commerce platform that connects brands to high-value experiential offerings and new benefits for their members.

"As of January 2026, reservations at Major Rocket movie brands (including AMC Theatres) on ClassPass increased 52% from launch in August 2025, showing us that users are actively seeking out lifestyle experiences on the app beyond traditional fitness and wellness," said Claire Goodill, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ClassPass. "By expanding moviegoing on ClassPass, we're giving members more ways to use their credits with options that fit their schedules and interests, while driving incremental revenue for the cinemas they attend."

"EBG is proud to partner with ClassPass to unlock a new category of entertainment for their members," said Lisa Checchio, Chief Commercial Officer at EBG. "By connecting ClassPass to our network of movie theater partners, we're making it simple for their members to discover new experiences—bringing even more choice, easier access, and fun to their everyday lives."

ClassPass members can choose from a variety of options at the additional movie theaters. At Regal Cinemas, available choices include single- and two-ticket vouchers, as well as ticket-and-concession bundles featuring popcorn and fountain drinks. Marcus Theatres and LOOK Dine-In Cinemas offer single- and multi-ticket vouchers, with packages varying by location.

About ClassPass

ClassPass is redefining fitness and wellness by bringing the world's best classes, appointments, and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to millions of workouts and lifestyle offerings across 31 countries while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, bring more clients in the door, and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, salons, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workouts like strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing, and wellness services like massage, acupuncture, manicures, and more. Additionally, ClassPass is available as a wellness benefit for the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com

About EBG

EBG powers a proprietary suite of e-commerce platforms and technology solutions to deliver exclusive deals and special offers from the world's top brands and experiences. Specializing in live entertainment, travel, shopping products and consumer services, EBG operates and supports a network of membership-based marketplaces and owns the nation's most comprehensive employee savings program. Visit www.ebgsolutions.com to learn more about EBG and its commitment to connecting people to exceptional experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Chapdelaine

[email protected]

SOURCE ClassPass