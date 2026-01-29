ClassPass Announces Collaboration with The Sculpt Pod to Expand Access to Infrared Body-Sculpting and Recovery Treatments Across the U.S.

The partnership brings patent-protected, non-invasive infrared body-sculpting sessions to ClassPass members

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass , the lifestyle app that provides access to thousands of fitness and wellness experiences worldwide, today announced a new partnership with The Sculpt Pod, a woman-owned wellness company offering innovative infrared body-sculpting and recovery experiences.

With the addition of The Sculpt Pod to ClassPass, members will gain access to the brand's signature, all-in-one sessions that combine infrared heat, red light therapy, whole-body vibration, massage, and a proprietary skin-tightening cream. Together, these elements deliver an efficient, no-downtime experience designed to support recovery, circulation, body contouring, and relaxation.

"ClassPass members are increasingly prioritizing holistic wellness services as part of their routines," said Kam Mack, Head of New Strategic Partnerships at ClassPass. "In the past year alone, wellness reservations on ClassPass grew by 37%, underscoring strong demand for innovative self-care experiences. The Sculpt Pod offers a differentiated, science-backed approach to recovery, making it a natural addition to our expanding marketplace."

Each Sculpt Pod session is designed to help stimulate circulation and lymphatic flow, support muscle tone, and promote skin firmness and contouring over time. The result is a comprehensive, restorative experience that complements active lifestyles and existing fitness routines.

"We built The Sculpt Pod to offer a thoughtful, non-invasive body treatment that supports lymphatic flow and overall wellness," said Jessica Chandler, Founder of The Sculpt Pod. "Partnering with ClassPass allows us to meet consumers where they already discover and book wellness experiences, expanding access to our treatments through a platform that makes restorative care more approachable and routine."

ClassPass members can now book The Sculpt Pod sessions at more than 75 locations across the U.S., including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

About ClassPass



ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 31 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers, and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing, and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

About The Sculpt Pod

The Sculpt Pod is a woman-led wellness company offering a three-step patent-protected, non-invasive body-sculpting experience that combines infrared heat, light, and whole-body vibration to support detoxification, body contouring, and recovery. Each session is designed for efficiency and ease, with no downtime. Founded by Jessica Chandler, the company is operated by a hands-on team that was first introduced to the technology as users, bringing informed, firsthand experience to its approach, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, innovation, and results-driven wellness solutions.

