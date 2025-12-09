ClassPass Releases Its 2025 Look Back Report, Revealing the Global Fitness and Wellness Trends That Defined the Year

New insights highlight the standout trends and shifting habits that captured global attention in fitness and wellness this year

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the lifestyle app that provides access to thousands of fitness and wellness experiences worldwide, today released its annual Look Back Report. Based on millions of reservations made between January 1 and October 10, 2025, the report illustrates the behaviors, cultural moments, and emerging routines that shaped how people moved and recovered this year, and what they signal for the year ahead.

"This year's data shows how strongly people value in-person experiences that support holistic wellness," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Playlist, ClassPass's parent brand. "Consumers are building routines that match the rhythm of their days and choosing studios, spas, and salons that help them move, recover, and refuel in ways that feel balanced and sustainable. As demand continues to grow, we're proud to partner with the businesses that power these experiences and connect even more people with flexible, high-quality options that enhance their wellbeing."

Key Findings:

Pilates holds its global crown: Pilates is the most-booked workout worldwide for the third year in a row, growing 66% year over year and surpassing 27 million searches globally.

Pilates is the most-booked workout worldwide for the third year in a row, growing 66% year over year and surpassing 27 million searches globally. Midday movement goes mainstream: Reservations between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. rose 38% globally as people increasingly built movement into the middle of their workdays.

Reservations between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. rose 38% globally as people increasingly built movement into the middle of their workdays. Refueling becomes part of the routine: The percentage of ClassPass users who ordered food and beverages on the app rose 121% year over year, with smoothies, coffee, and sandwiches emerging as global favorites.

The percentage of ClassPass users who ordered food and beverages on the app rose 121% year over year, with smoothies, coffee, and sandwiches emerging as global favorites. Play-based fitness surges: Racquet sports (+111%), HYROX (+432%), and parkour (+92%) drove some of the most dramatic increases in reservations this year.

Racquet sports (+111%), HYROX (+432%), and parkour (+92%) drove some of the most dramatic increases in reservations this year. Culture shapes how we move: From the "Great Lock In" to Taylor Swift's album launch, viral moments drove noticeable booking surges, with nearly 30,000 Swift-themed classes booked this year.

The 2025 Look Back Report offers a clear view into the evolving ways people engaged with fitness and wellness this year. From shifting workout preferences to emerging restorative rituals, these trends point to a year ahead defined by balance, consistency, and personalization.

For more information and to access the full report, visit https://classpass.com/blog/2025-classpass-look-back-report/

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 31 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers, and generate new streams of revenue. With access to tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, spas, salons, and other experience-driven businesses, ClassPass members can choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing, and wellness experiences like massages, acupuncture, manicures, and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Chapdelaine

[email protected]

SOURCE ClassPass