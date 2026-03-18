ClassPass Partners with Paint Nite, Expanding Access to Creative Experiences Across the U.S. and Canada

The collaboration marks the addition of a new category on the platform, giving users access to thousands of social painting events at local venues

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the lifestyle app that provides access to thousands of fitness and wellness experiences worldwide, today announced that Paint Nite, the nation's largest social painting experience brand, has been added to the platform. The launch introduces a new creative activities category on ClassPass, allowing users to use credits to book Paint Nite events at bars, restaurants, and venues throughout North America.

Founded in 2012, Paint Nite hosts thousands of events each month at over 2,000 venues across 600+ North American cities. Each event welcomes all skill levels and is led by a professional artist who guides guests step by step in bringing their own paintings to life in a relaxed group setting. No prior artistic skills are needed, and participants leave with a finished canvas and a shared experience that blends self-expression, community, and fun.

As ClassPass continues to evolve beyond traditional fitness, the addition of Paint Nite reflects growing demand for diverse wellness and lifestyle offerings that foster connection and balance. The new collaboration makes it easier than ever for ClassPass users to plan a night out with friends, try something new, or enjoy a midweek artistic reset.

"ClassPass users are increasingly defining wellness more holistically, and the addition of Paint Nite reflects that evolution," said Claire Goodill, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ClassPass, a Playlist brand. "They're looking for more than workouts alone—they want experiences that support overall well-being, inspire creativity, and create opportunities for connection. Bringing artist-led social experiences to the platform is a natural next step as we continue expanding how people engage with ClassPass."

This expansion into complementary lifestyle categories further positions ClassPass as a go-to destination for experiences that help people move, unwind, and connect in meaningful ways. It also reflects the broader mission of Playlist, ClassPass's parent brand, to help fitness, wellness, and lifestyle businesses grow while empowering millions of people to discover more ways to move, feel, and live better on their own terms.

"We're pumped to partner with ClassPass!", said Dan Hermann, Founder of Paint Nite. "As we all start to realize that our brains need fitness and exercise too, this is a meaningful step forward in our mission to get people together in their communities sharing creative experiences."

Paint Nite events on ClassPass are available across the U.S. and Canada, including Alberta, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ontario, Quebec, and Virginia.

About ClassPass

ClassPass is redefining fitness and wellness by bringing the world's best classes, appointments, and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to millions of workouts and lifestyle offerings across 31 countries while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, bring more clients in the door, and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, salons, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workouts like strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing, and wellness services like massage, acupuncture, manicures, and more. Additionally, ClassPass is available as a wellness benefit for the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

About Paint Nite

Paint Nite is the nation's largest social painting experience brand, hosting thousands of events each month at local bars, restaurants, and venues across North America. Founded in 2012, Paint Nite's mission is to bring people together through creativity — no artistic experience required. From signature painting events to private corporate team-building experiences, Paint Nite makes art accessible, social, and fun for everyone.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda Melkonian

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SOURCE ClassPass