ClassPass Unveils Its First Industry Impact Report Measuring Its Effect on the Fitness and Wellness Economy

New findings quantify the value ClassPass delivers to fitness and wellness partners worldwide

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the app that provides access to thousands of fitness and wellness experiences worldwide, today announced the release of its first Industry Impact Report. Drawing from proprietary platform data and partner and user surveys, the findings assess the contribution of the ClassPass model across the industry.

Fitness and wellness businesses operate with high fixed costs and perishable inventory. When a class spot goes unfilled, that opportunity to earn disappears. ClassPass helps partners convert excess capacity into revenue by introducing new customers, stimulating incremental demand, and driving bookings that may not have occurred otherwise. In fact, 94% of users are new to the studios they book through ClassPass, and 73% of surveyed users say they would not have spent money on those experiences without ClassPass pricing.

"ClassPass only wins when our partners win," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Playlist, ClassPass's parent brand. "In the fitness industry, the average studio operates at just 37% of total capacity. That represents a massive untapped growth opportunity. These results show how our model helps partners fill that excess inventory, attract high-intent consumers, and build stronger, more resilient businesses, while contributing to a healthier fitness and wellness economy."

Additional key findings from the 2026 Industry Impact Report include:

The number of partners who made over $1M on ClassPass increased by 28% from 2024-2025

99% of businesses using both Mindbody and ClassPass between December 2024 and December 2025 achieved positive incremental revenue during that period

85% of users agreed they would attend group fitness classes less often without ClassPass

ClassPass remains committed to driving long-term growth for its partners. By generating incremental revenue and helping new customers discover studios, the platform helps convert unused capacity into measurable financial performance.

For more information and to access the full 2026 Industry Impact Report, visit https://classpass.com/partners/2026-industry-impact-report.

About ClassPass

ClassPass is redefining fitness and wellness by bringing the world's best classes, appointments, and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to millions of workouts and lifestyle offerings across 31 countries while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, bring more clients in the door, and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, salons, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workouts like strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing, and wellness services like massage, acupuncture, manicures, and more. Additionally, ClassPass is available as a wellness benefit for the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda Melkonian

[email protected]

SOURCE ClassPass