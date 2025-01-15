ClassPass Partners with D1 Training to Bring World-Class Athletic-Based Training to Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass , the leading fitness and wellness membership offering access to thousands of studios, gyms, and spas globally, today announced a dynamic partnership with D1 Training , the national fitness training facility specializing in sports science-backed, high-performance workouts. The collaboration brings D1 Training's trusted fitness programs to ClassPass members, empowering them to reach their fitness goals with expert guidance and a team-oriented community.

With customized programming and world-class coaching, D1 Training provides a holistic approach to fitness that aligns seamlessly with ClassPass's mission of integrating wellness into everyday life. Daily workouts and 1-on-1 goal setting are designed to provide measurable results for members of all fitness levels–from NFL Draft picks to beginners.

"At ClassPass, we're committed to empowering our members with top-tier fitness options to elevate their overall wellbeing," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody & ClassPass. "Partnering with D1 provides our members access to a premium, results-driven training model, designed not only to help them achieve their specific fitness goals but also to build sustainable, lifelong health habits."

D1 Training's programs cater to individual needs, focusing on full-body athletic workouts, fat-burning, strength-building, and mobility. Each 54-minute session follows a proprietary structure–including dynamic warm-ups, performance training, strength development, core conditioning, and cool-downs–to improve overall endurance and agility.

"This partnership with ClassPass marks an exciting milestone for D1 Training," said Elliot Capner, Chief Commercial Officer at D1 Training. "We're passionate about providing everyone with the tools and support to train like an athlete, and through ClassPass, we can now connect with a broader audience of people eager to take their fitness to the next level."

ClassPass members can now use their credits to access D1 Training's classes, blending flexibility and convenience with elite coaching and techniques. The integration brings together two industry leaders, uniting their expertise to enhance the fitness journey for users nationwide.

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013 and acquired by leading wellness technology platform, Mindbody, in 2021, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 30 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com .

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training is positively impacting the lives of 30,000 athletes of all ages. With 130+ locations nationwide, and 200+ more franchises in various stages of development, D1 is one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1's 5-Star Training System is trusted by top athletes because it trains the whole body: no fads, no shortcuts. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.d1training.com/ .

