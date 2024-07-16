Clay Walker to Perform at Irvine’s Great Park Live on October 25

The Country Music Star Brings His National "Country Side Tour" to Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSQ Productions and the City of Irvine are proud to present multi-platinum selling country artist Clay Walker at Great Park Live on October 25. A stop on his national "Country Side" tour, Walker's performance will bring his traditional country sound and hit songs to fans in the Irvine and greater Orange County community. Throughout his 30-year career, Walker has cemented himself as one of country music's most recognizable and celebrated voices. In recent years, Walker has released his acclaimed album Texas To Tennessee and consistently tours to sold-out crowds.

"We are thrilled to have Clay Walker perform at the City of Irvine's newest live music venue, Great Park Live, this October as the first commercial touring headliner," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "Country music fans will love Walker's Country Side tour featuring both nostalgic '90s hits and great new songs. We can't wait for everyone to join us and create fantastic memories."

While Walker is known for his string of smash hits like "Live Until I Die," "Dreaming With My Eyes Open," "This Woman And This Man," "Hypnotize The Moon," "Rumor Has It," "Then What," "I Can't Sleep" and "She Won't Be Lonely Long," he's seeing a resurgence and comeback thanks to the country fans behind the almost 20 million on-demand and video streams for his latest single, "Need a Bar Sometimes." Walker has charted 40 singles with eleven reaching the heralded No. 1 spot. Over the years, Clay has amassed over one billion streams across platforms and has six certified platinum and gold records. Walker has recently been sharing bits from his personal and road life on TikTok and has amassed over 1.4 million followers on the platform.

His most recent album Texas To Tennessee, which was produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean) and Jaron Boyer (Dierks Bentley's "Somewhere On A Beach"), reflects on his storied career. Walker recorded the album in both his home state of Texas and adopted home of Nashville, delivering 10 tracks that channel his most prolific hit-making music of the '90s, while embracing the modern sounds of today's country music scene.

Diagnosed in 1996 with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Walker has become a passionate advocate and fundraiser for others with the disease through his self-named foundation. Among his efforts are the annual Clay Walker Charity Classic at Pebble Beach. The golf event highlights the highly active way Walker has approached MS, continuing to perform and raise a growing family while showing no signs of slowing.

Concert tickets will go on sale July 20 at 10 a.m. at www.greatparklive.com starting at $50. For more info on Clay Walker's Country Side tour, please visit claywalker.com .

About Clay Walker

Clay Walker stands as a towering figure in country music, his illustrious career marked by multi-PLATINUM sales, 11 chart-topping hits and 40 singles on the charts. His songs, including classics like "If I Could Make A Living" and "She Won't Be Lonely Long," resonate deeply, etching his name into the fabric of the genre. In 1996, Walker faced a new battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), but rather than yielding to its challenges, he emerged as a fierce advocate and fundraiser, establishing the Clay Walker Foundation to support those affected by the disease. Each year, the Clay Walker Charity Classic at Pebble Beach shines a light on his tireless efforts, raising awareness and funds for MS research. His latest album, Texas To Tennessee, produced by industry heavyweights Michael Knox and Jaron Boyer, soared to No. 1 on the iTunes Country Album charts. Drawing inspiration from legends like George Jones, James Taylor and Bob Seger, Walker's music transcends generations, earning him a well-deserved place among country music royalty. A member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Walker continues to captivate audiences nationwide, gracing stages from coast to coast with his electrifying performances, showcasing his unwavering passion for music and advocacy. He plans to release new music throughout 2024. For more information and to stay up-to-date, visit ClayWalker.com .

About PSQ Productions

Irvine-based PSQ Productions is Orange County's largest event production and venue management company with 30 years of experience. The PSQ team produces more than 100 events annually, ranging from professional sports games to concerts and annual festivals, bringing entertainment and joy to more than 500,000 guests a year. In addition, PSQ Productions manages two 5,000-person event venues in Orange County - Great Park Live and Championship Soccer Stadium at the Great Park in Irvine. For more information on PSQ Productions, visit www.psqproductions.com.

