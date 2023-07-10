Clean Express Auto Wash Breaks Ground on Eighth Toledo Area Location

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Express Auto Wash, a part of the Express Wash Concepts family of brands, is excited to announce the groundbreaking for their eighth car wash location in the Toledo area. The event took place on Friday, July 7th, 2023, marking the beginning of construction for the new Clean Express Auto Wash facility in Maumee, Ohio.

Pictured left to right: Drippy (Mascot), Mark Eichner (Area Manager), John Roush (CEO), and Adam Opalka (Regional Director).
With a mission to provide affordable, top-quality car wash services and truly unlimited wash club, Clean Express Auto Wash has become a trusted name in the industry. Their commitment to customer satisfaction, convenience, and environmental sustainability has earned them a loyal customer base throughout the Toledo area.

The new Clean Express Auto Wash facility will be located on W. Dussel Drive in Maumee, Ohio, ensuring easy access for residents in Maumee and the surrounding Toledo area. This expansion highlights Clean Express Auto Wash's dedication to meeting the growing demand for their services and further solidifies their presence in the community.

"We are thrilled to break ground on our eighth Toledo area Clean Express location in Maumee," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This new facility will enable us to better serve our valued customers in the Toledo area by providing them with our signature fast, affordable, and high-quality car wash experience."

Clean Express Auto Wash takes pride in its state-of-the-art equipment, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, highly trained staff, and truly unlimited wash club, ensuring that every customer receives exceptional service. Their car wash process combines cutting-edge technology with meticulous attention to detail, leaving vehicles impeccably clean and protected.

Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of Clean Express Auto Wash, has a proven track record in the car wash industry. Their expertise and commitment to excellence have led to the success of their family of five car wash brands across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Clean Express Auto Wash invites residents of the Toledo area to experience their exceptional car wash services at their other six existing locations while anticipating the grand opening of the Dorr Street and Maumee facilities. The new location is expected to provide even greater convenience for customers and contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities.

For more information about Clean Express Auto Wash and its services, please visit Cleanexpresswash.com or contact Jeff German, Senior Director of Marketing.

About Clean Express Auto Wash
Clean Express Auto Wash, part of the family of express car wash brands of Express Wash Concepts, is a leading provider of top-quality car wash services. With multiple locations in the greater Toledo, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland areas, Clean Express Auto Wash combines advanced technology, eco-friendly practices, and exceptional customer service to deliver an outstanding car wash experience.

About Express Wash Concepts
Express Wash Concepts is a trusted name in the car wash industry, operating 90 car wash locations with five car wash brands including: Moo Moo Car Wash, Flying Ace Car Wash, Bee Clean Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash and Green Clean Express Auto Wash. With a focus on customer satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and cutting-edge technology, Express Wash Concepts aims to redefine the car wash experience.

