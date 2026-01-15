Express Wash Concepts Continues Metro Detroit Expansion With Two Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Openings

Customers can enjoy free signature ceramic washes January 16-25 at 9505 Telegraph Road in Redford and 29448 John R Road in Madison Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its two newest Metro Detroit Clean Express Auto Wash locations at 9505 Telegraph Road in Redford and 29448 John R Road in Madison Heights.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 132 express car washes across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Hampton Roads. An additional 12 EWC locations are under construction, including Metro Detroit sites in Bloomfield Hills, Westland, and Davidson. The company will also enter a new market this spring with a forthcoming Clean Express location on Corunna Road in Flint.

"Metro Detroit remains one of our most important growth priorities, and we're investing heavily to bring customers the highest-quality wash experience at the best value," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "With the region's fastest-growing express wash footprint, Clean Express is quickly becoming Metro Detroit's newest and most trusted car wash platform— delivering unmatched convenience, consistency, and care across every community we serve."

Free Wash Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, both locations will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) from January 16–25, 2026. Guests may also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top two wash packages. For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to each store's designated nonprofit partner: Redford Interfaith Relief in Redford and the Madison Heights Community Coalition in Madison Heights. These organizations play a vital role in their communities by providing essential food, clothing, emergency support, and prevention-focused youth wellness programs.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for only $25, with all proceeds benefiting both organizations. Gift cards purchased at either location may be used at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, award-winning customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location. Spanning 53 locations across Detroit, Toledo, Greater Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, the Clean Express brand portfolio has earned repeated recognition for high-quality service, strong workplace culture, and customer satisfaction.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 132 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality, and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

