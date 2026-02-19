Express Wash Concepts Strengthens Northeast Ohio Expansion; Offers Free Washes February 20 - March 1 at Newest Warrensville Heights Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing and most recognized express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Clean Express Auto Wash at 4960 Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. The site represents the company's 133rd location nationwide and the 19th Clean Express serving the greater Cleveland market. Express Wash Concepts operates across key Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets, with 11 additional sites currently under construction as part of its core-market growth strategy.

"Our growth in Northeast Ohio reflects sustained consumer demand for a convenient, premium wash experience delivered with speed, consistency and value," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "As we expand, we remain focused on disciplined market development and meaningful community partnerships, ensuring our growth strengthens both our markets and the communities we serve."

Free Wash Week Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the Warrensville Heights location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) from February 20 through March 1. During Free Wash Week, guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top two wash packages. For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to Effective Leadership Academy, to help further their mission to equip young people with leadership and workforce-ready skills that prepare them for long-term success.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for $25, with 100% of proceeds donated to Effective Leadership Academy. Gift cards purchased at the Richmond Road location may be redeemed at any Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums, award-winning customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location. Spanning 54 locations across Greater Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Toledo, the Clean Express brand has become one of the region's leading express wash operators, earning repeated recognition for high-quality service, strong workplace culture and customer satisfaction — including multiple Top Workplaces honors from Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 133 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

