Clean Express Auto Wash Continues Greater Pittsburgh Expansion With Opening of 7th Location in Mt Nebo

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Express Auto Wash today announced the opening of its newest location at 201 Mt. Nebo Rd. in Pittsburgh. With the addition of Mt. Nebo, Clean Express now operates seven locations throughout Pittsburgh and surrounding areas including Allison Park, East McKeesport, New Kensington, Pleasant Hills, Washington and West Mifflin. Three additional Pittsburgh area locations including Southside, Brentwood/Whitehall and Irwin are scheduled to open by Spring, 2024.

"Throughout the past two years we have remained committed to responsible expansion and are grateful that the Pittsburgh community continues to support our efforts to not only provide the highest quality wash experience, but truly make a difference in our communities through our philanthropic CleanCares initiatives," said John Roush, Clean Express Auto Wash Founder and Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer.

From December 15-24, 2023, the Mt. Nebo Clean Express will celebrate by offering all customers a free Cleanest-Ultra wash ($24 value). In addition, for every new customer that joins the Clean Express Unlimited Wash Club, $10 will be donated to Crisis Center North to help support their mission of empowering victims of domestic violence and cultivating attitudes and community behaviors that break the cycle of violence.

Clean Express Auto Wash announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market in late July, 2021. Part of the Express Wash Concepts family of award-winning express car wash locations, Clean Express currently operates more than 25 locations throughout Pittsburgh, Greater Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit.

About Clean Express Auto Wash:

Clean Express Auto Wash is Greater Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit's premier express car wash with 25+ locations and growing. Clean's fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed, and the Unlimited Wash Club offers truly unlimited car washes at any Clean Express starting at $20 a month per vehicle. For more information, visit www.cleanexpresswash.com.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 92+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts