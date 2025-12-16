Moo Moo Express Named Central Ohio's #1 Car Wash for a Ninth Consecutive Year

CBUS Top Picks honor reinforces company's relentless focus on elevating the customer wash experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced that its Moo Moo Express Car Wash brand has once again been named Central Ohio's #1 car wash by voters in the CBUS Top Picks Community Choice Awards—marking a ninth consecutive year earning the top honor. The annual awards program is sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch and celebrates standout local businesses across Central Ohio.

CBUS Top Picks recognizes the best of Central Ohio across 15 major categories—including automotive, dining, entertainment, and professional services—based entirely on community voting. Each year, hundreds of thousands of votes are cast across more than 140 contests, making the honor a powerful reflection of customer trust and loyalty.

"We're in a constant pursuit of improving every moment of the wash experience, from the first impression to the final shine," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts and Moo Moo Express Car Wash. "Being named Central Ohio's #1 car wash for the ninth year in a row reinforces that our focus on quality, consistency, and genuine customer care is resonating where it matters most—with our customers."

Roush added, "This award belongs to our incredible team members who show up every day committed to sweating the details. We're proud of the momentum, but even more motivated to keep raising the bar for what an express car wash experience can be."

Moo Moo Express is Central Ohio's leader in the high-end express car wash segment, known for its fast, high-quality, and environmentally friendly wash experience. The brand currently operates 39 express locations throughout Greater Columbus, with the Express Wash Concepts portfolio totaling 128 locations throughout Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Hampton Roads, and Pittsburgh. More than 18 additional sites are planned to open or break ground by early 2026.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 128 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

