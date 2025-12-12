Express Wash Concepts Celebrates Grand Opening of 19th Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Free Signature Washes December 12-21, 2025 at 12167 Montgomery Road in Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CINCINNATI, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its 19th Flying Ace Express Car Wash, located at 12167 Montgomery Road in Cincinnati, Ohio. The new site expands EWC's footprint to 128 locations across six states, with more than 16 additional openings or groundbreakings planned by early 2026, including a second Flying Ace in Miamisburg on East Central Avenue.

"Our intentional growth is centered on elevating the customer experience—bringing communities exceptional wash quality, real value, and convenient car care delivered by a dedicated local team," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This new Flying Ace Express location is another meaningful step as we continue expanding our presence across Cincinnati and Greater Dayton."

To celebrate the grand opening, the Montgomery Road location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $22 value) from December 12-21. Guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months. For every new membership purchased during the event, Flying Ace Express will donate $10 to A Kid Again, a nonprofit providing cost-free, memory-making Adventures for families raising children with life-threatening conditions.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Flying Ace Express gift card available for only $25, with all proceeds benefiting A Kid Again. Gift cards purchased at the Montgomery Road location may be used at any Flying Ace or EWC location.

Homegrown and operated, Flying Ace delivers a premium express car wash experience, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Repeatedly recognized for superior wash quality and customer service, Flying Ace has earned numerous accolades including Best of Dayton and Best of Butler County by the Dayton Daily News, and #1 Car Wash by Dayton.com.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 128 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts