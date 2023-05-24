Clean Express Auto Wash Donates over $9,000 to Pittsburgh Area Non-Profits

News provided by

Express Wash Concepts

24 May, 2023, 13:57 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Express Auto Wash, one of Express Wash Concepts, family of carwash brands, is donating over $9,000 to Pittsburgh area non-profit groups as part of the Grand Opening celebration of the newest locations in West Mifflin, PA and the Grand Re-Opening of the Clean Express in Allison Park, PA. 

Continue Reading
Grand Opening of Clean Express Auto Wash in West Mifflin, PA
Grand Opening of Clean Express Auto Wash in West Mifflin, PA

An amount of $5,000.85 was raised for North Hills Community Outreach by the Clean Express Auto Wash in Allison Park, which celebrated the Grand Re-Opening from April 20, 2023, to April 23, 2023. Additionally, $4,909.12 was raised for West Mifflin Community Foundation by the Clean Express Auto Wash in West Mifflin, which celebrated the Grand Opening of the newest Pittsburg area location from April 20, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

Funds were raised through a Free Wash promotion which gave wash goers a free signature "Clean-est Ultra" wash for a limited time, valued at $22, with a monetary donation to the respective nonprofit partner of each location. Gift cards for $50 were also sold for only $25 each, with 100% of all net proceeds donated back to each non-profit organization.

"We would like to thank everyone for welcoming Clean Express Auto Wash to both of these communities, as well as our partner for ChemQuest, for their direct contributions to both West Mifflin Community Foundation and North Hills Community Outreach," said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.

Checks will be presented to both non-profit partners this Friday, May 26 at 2100 Mountain View Dr., West Mifflin, PA.

About Clean Express Auto Wash:

Clean Express Auto Wash is the premier express car wash for the Toledo, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh regions. Clean offers a fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly car wash that is 100% satisfaction guaranteed. Clean Express Auto Wash is part of the Express Wash Concepts family of car wash brands, which includes Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.cleanexpresswash.com

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

Also from this source

Express Wash Concepts Presented with Car Wash Community Impact Award

Green Clean Express Auto Wash; Raises $3,100 to Benefit Mercy Drops Dream Cente

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.