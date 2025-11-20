Express Wash Concepts Celebrates Grand Opening of 12th Clean Express Auto Wash Location in Metro Detroit

Free Signature Washes November 20–30 at 10 E. Auburn St. in Rochester Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the grand opening of its 12th Detroit metro Clean Express Auto Wash, located at 10 E. Auburn St. in Rochester Hills. With this addition, EWC now operates 127 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Hampton Roads, and Pittsburgh. More than 18 additional sites are planned to open or break ground by early 2026—including six throughout Detroit.

"Our vision has always been to grow with purpose—opening locations that support our communities, create meaningful career paths for our team, and make everyday car care effortless for our Wash Smart Unlimited Club members and retail customers," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This new Clean Express location reflects that commitment and the incredible momentum we're seeing across Metro Detroit."

To celebrate this grand opening, the Rochester Hills Clean Express will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $22 value) from November 20-30. Guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months. For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to Detroit Leadership Academy— a free public charter school serving pre-K through 12th grade with whole-child programming, including before- and after-school care, free transportation, dual enrollment, clubs, sports, and mentoring.

Additional promotions during this 10-day grand-opening celebration include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for only $25, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Detroit Leadership Academy. Gift cards purchased at the Rochester Hills location are redeemable at any Clean Express Auto Wash or at any of the Express Wash Concepts location.

Clean Express delivers a premium express car wash experience with state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club allows members to clean and protect their vehicles with ease— while enjoying the flexibility and value of unlimited washing at any EWC location.

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 127 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

