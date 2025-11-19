Express Wash Concepts Celebrates Grand Opening of 39th Central Ohio Moo Moo Express Car Wash

Free Signature Washes November 21–30 at 8986 Owenfield Drive in Lewis Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Moo Moo Express Car Wash at 8986 Owenfield Drive in Lewis Center. The new site expands EWC's regional footprint to 39 Moo locations across Central Ohio, bringing the company to a total of 126 express car washes throughout Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Hampton Roads, and Pittsburgh. More than 18 additional sites are planned to open or break ground by early 2026.

"With each new site, including our 39th here in Lewis Center, we're expanding more than our footprint—we're expanding our impact," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "We remain focused on elevating the customer experience, supporting our incredible team, and deepening our commitment to the communities we serve."

To celebrate its grand opening, the Owenfield Drive location will offer free signature "Ceramic 4 Ultra" washes (a $22 value) from November 21-30. Guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top two packages. For every new membership purchased during the event, Moo Moo will donate $10 to Columbus Warrior Hockey, which provides military veterans who have service-connected disabilities a therapeutic experience grounded in peer-based support, the cultivation of mental well-being, and physical activity through the sport of hockey.

Additional promotions during this 10-day grand-opening campaign include $50 Moo Moo gift cards available for only $25, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Columbus Warrior Hockey. Gift cards purchased at the Lewis Center location are redeemable at any Moo Moo Express Car Wash or at any Express Wash Concepts site across six states.

Moo Moo delivers a premium express car wash experience with state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club allows members to clean and protect their vehicles with ease— while enjoying the flexibility and value of unlimited washing at any EWC location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 126 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

