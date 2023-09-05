Clean Express Auto Wash Honored with the 2023 People Helping People Award

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Express Auto Wash proudly accepted the esteemed 2023 People Helping People Award, presented by North Hills Community Outreach during their Corks for Community event this past Thursday.

John Roush, CEO of Clean Express Auto Wash, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are deeply honored to receive this award and extend our heartfelt appreciation to North Hills Community Outreach for their remarkable work. Their invaluable services to the community resonate with our core values, and we are privileged to play a part in their mission to care for others."

Clean Express Auto Wash has maintained a steadfast partnership with North Hills Community Outreach over the past year, steadfastly supporting their mission of assisting those in need and crisis within Northern Allegheny County. Through various fundraising initiatives under the Clean Cares banner, Clean Express has contributed over $6,000 to this commendable organization.

Both Clean Express and Clean Cares firmly believe that giving back to local communities is both a responsibility and a privilege. It's with both intent and purpose that they dedicate time, resources, and financial support to non-profit organizations and youth programs.

About Clean Express Auto Wash:

Clean Express Auto Wash is the premier express car wash for the Toledo, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh regions. Clean offers a fast, high-quality, and environmentally friendly car wash that is 100% satisfaction guaranteed. Clean Express Auto Wash is part of the Express Wash Concepts family of car wash brands, which includes Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, and Bee Clean Car Wash. For more information visit www.cleanexpresswash.com.

About North Hills Community Outreach:

North Hills Community Outreach is a community- and interfaith-based organization addressing the needs of people in crisis, hardship, and poverty. They believe in the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. They pride themselves on being an organization of open arms.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts