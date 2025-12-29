Express Wash Concepts Celebrates Grand Opening of Clean Express Auto Wash in North Royalton

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newly reimagined Clean Express Auto Wash at 6165 Royalton Road in North Royalton, Ohio.

The location—formerly Royalton Car Wash—has officially reopened following significant investment in upgraded equipment, enhanced technology, and a refreshed customer experience designed to deliver faster, cleaner, and more convenient car care. The North Royalton site strengthens EWC's growing footprint in Northeast Ohio and reflects the company's continued commitment to thoughtful, community-driven expansion.

"With every new opening, our focus is on elevating the customer experience while making a positive impact in the communities we serve," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This Clean Express location in North Royalton represents more than an upgraded wash—it's an investment in local jobs, local neighborhoods, and long-term value for customers who count on convenience and quality."

Free Wash Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the Royalton Road location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $24 value) from January 9-18, 2026. Guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months, top two wash packages. For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to North Royalton High School to help cover unpaid school lunch balances, support student programs, and provide essential classroom resources.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for only $25, with all proceeds benefiting North Royalton High School. Gift cards purchased at the Royalton Road location may be used at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Home grown and operated, Clean Express Auto Wash is part of the Express Wash Concepts family of brands, which now includes 129 express wash locations across six states, with more than 18 additional sites planned to open or break ground by early 2026. The Clean Express portfolio alone spans more than 50 locations across Greater Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Toledo, earning repeated recognition for high-quality service, strong workplace culture, and customer satisfaction—including multiple Top Workplaces honors from Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 132 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

