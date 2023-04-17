Clean Express Auto Wash Raises nearly $7,000 to Benefit the Avalon Foundation

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Express Auto Wash proudly announces the donation of $6,969.49 to the Avalon Foundation, to support their mission of providing support to the rare disease community. This occurred at the company's 5th Greater Toledo-area Grand Opening held this past March 24, 2023 at 6307 Monroe St. in Sylvania. ChemQuest, an industry leading car wash chemical products and service provider for Clean Express Car Wash, generously donated an additional $1,000 to the Avalon Foundation.

During the Grand Opening, Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature "Clean-est" car wash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to the Avalon Foundation. Clean Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the Foundation. Throughout the Grand Opening period, Clean Express Auto Wash gave away more than 2,400 free car washes at a retail value of more than $43,000.

"We truly enjoyed partnering with the Avalon Foundation and supporting their efforts for children with rare diseases and promoting youth leadership. They are expanding their reach across the country and we look forward to seeing them continue to do more good for others." said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO.

The Avalon Foundation was started by Avalon Ayres, to promote and teach youth leadership through offering support to kids receiving life-altering treatment for rare diseases. They build youth leaders in the Toledo area and help families all over the United States.

Clean Express Auto Wash opened its fifth Toledo area location in Sylvania in March of 2023.

