Clean Juice Announces Grand Re-Opening of Uptown Charlotte

Leading Organic QSR Eager to Serve the Queen City's Resurgence of Corporate and Enterprise Traffic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant announced today the reopening of its corporate-owned, Uptown store located in its hometown and in the heart of Charlotte's central business district. Known as the Queen City's heart of the region, Uptown Charlotte is the center of commerce and culture featuring office buildings, retailers, and restaurants within the shadow of an ever-evolving skyline.

"After a long wait and complete remodel, we are proud to re-open our doors to the Uptown vibe and welcome guests back to the heart of Charlotte! We can't wait to serve them an innovative line-up of USDA-certified organic, nutritious fast-casual food and catering options," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "We've missed serving our on-the-go Uptown guests and we're pumped to see this section of our beautiful city re-emerge from the disruptions of the global pandemic."

The re-Grand Opening has a special meaning to Clean Juice as it plans to pull out all the stops to celebrate the achievement. In addition to some of the standard grand opening events that have become a part of the brand's new store launch plan, Clean Juice plans to feature several trendy pop-up shops including its sister brand, freecoat nails, a homemade jewelry vendor, and a local organic soap maker, Beary Sensitive. Guests can listen to live steel drum music outside the store and in keeping with the hip, uptown vibe, Clean Juice is working with the Savage Way to express the city's Uptown vibe by way of clean graffiti spread around the Uptown area.

The re-Grand Opening event will be on Friday, April 8, 2022. Doors will open at 7 AM. The first 50 customers will receive FREE Clean Juice for a Year (1 free smoothie a week for 52 weeks; guests must make a purchase to be eligible for offer). Other promotions include:

20% Off Grand & Go Cleanses

8 AM - 11 AM Half off Toasts

Half off Toasts 11 AM - 2 PM $2 Off a Wrap, Salad or Sandwich

Off a Wrap, Salad or Sandwich 2 PM - 6 PM BOGO Smoothie

To learn more about Clean Juice's hometown, home-grown story, its core values, its menu, and its rapid expansion on the national QSR scene visit www.cleanjuice.com. To become a Clean Juice Franchise Partner, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in EntrepreneurMagazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified prospects to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Media Contact: B. Quick Chadwick, Chief Marketing Officer, Clean Juice, [email protected], 678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice