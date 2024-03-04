Sip and Savor: USDA-Certified Juice Bar Emerges in the Cascade Community

Female Entrepreneurs Increase Availability of Local Healthy Options Through the Opening of Clean Juice in Cascade

CASCADE, Mich., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rapids' residents will now have a new go-to spot to boost their immune system, cleanse, eat and drink purely natural. Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food cafe franchise, will open its newest location at 5563 28th St. SE Ste. A on March 9 at 8 am.

The new fast-casual organic juice and food cafe in Cascade is a woman-owned business, led by local minority business owners who are proud to introduce a new healthy hub to the Grand Rapids community. The locations' day-to-day operations will be overseen by assistant manager, Sara Landon, a health and wellness advocate who recognizes a need for new, fresh and healthy options which the Grand Rapids community would appreciate.

"I believe wholeheartedly in the all-organic movement and am thrilled to be a part of the Clean Juice family," said Landon. "Clean Juice is the only current establishment in the Grand Rapids market that offers a menu of 100% USDA-certified organic products, so all of our guests can ensure they are consuming nothing but the highest-quality of ingredients."

As the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with nearly 100 open stores nationwide, Clean Juice sources only the highest-quality, premium ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí, salads, sandwiches, toasts, wraps and more. Clean Juice aims to provide customers with the new standard for healthy nutrition that comes only from organic food. Made fresh daily, Clean Juice has 10 heavily-dense nutrient cold-pressed juices, which are non-pasteurized and made without heat, resulting in no enzymes being damaged. Well-known for its dozens of superfood add-ons, Clean Juice offers fresh, organic spices that can be added to smoothies and juices for added health benefits.

"At Clean Juice, we prioritize delivering excellence through quality ingredients and exceptional service," expressed Kat Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "With a dedicated and enthusiastic staff, we are thrilled for Grand Rapids community members to have access to healthy, fast and delicious food."

To celebrate the new location in Cascade, Clean Juice will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the local Chamber of Commerce on March 8 at 2 pm. Clean Juice Cascade will also be offering daily promotions starting March 9 and continuing through March 15.

To ensure premium flavor, Clean Juice has a rotating seasonal menu where organic products will be at the ripest. Launching in March, the new Spring Menu features two exclusive products, including The Cucumber Pineapple One and The Dragon Fruit Lemonade One. Similar to The Immunity One 2.0, these new blended juices are part-juice, part-frozen to make a slushie consistency.

Clean Juice in Cascade is currently looking to establish partnerships with local community organizations and businesses, as it aims to become a role model small business in local market. For more information around catering, or if interested in employment opportunities at the new location, please visit www.cleanjuice.com, or call (616) 980-2239.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. The brand has more than 130 locations across the country. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com and for franchise opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Media Contact: Emily Otter | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (440) 623-6532

