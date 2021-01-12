Clean Juice Continues Rapid Expansion with Second Location in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced today that Franchise Partners Sean and Ashley Green will open their second North Dallas metro location Clean Juice in Frisco, Texas. The new location will be at the Starwood Shopping Center at Lebanon Road and Dallas North Tollway and will feature a full-service drive thru and expansive indoor guest area. The Green family opened its first location in West Frisco in January 2020.

(Pre-COVID photo January 2020 Left to right: Jackie Green, Sean Green, Ashley Green). "Although this past year was a difficult time to open a new business (referencing their first store in West Frisco in January 2020), we have been blessed by the support of the Frisco community and we are seeing that now, more than ever before, people have a heightened awareness of the importance of living a healthy, nutritional lifestyle," said Ashley Green, Clean Juice Franchise Partner. Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced today that Franchise Partners Sean and Ashley Green will open their second North Dallas metro location Clean Juice in Frisco, Texas. The new location will be at the Starwood Shopping Center at Lebanon Road and Dallas North Tollway and will feature a full-service drive thru and expansive indoor guest area.

"Although this past year was a difficult time to open a new business (referencing their first store in West Frisco in January 2020), we have been blessed by the support of the Frisco community and we are seeing that now, more than ever before, people have a heightened awareness of the importance of living a healthy, nutritional lifestyle," said Ashley Green, Clean Juice Franchise Partner. "We are thrilled to now be able to provide organic and nutritious food and beverage options across two locations serving the Frisco community."

The new Starwood Frisco location is expected to open early March 2021 with a grand opening event shortly thereafter. For updates on progress please follow social media accounts on Facebook/Instagram @cleanjuicestarwoodfrisco.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for clean, healthy, organic produce and food continues to rise across the nation. Clean Juice's continued growth continues to meet the surging demand in the healthy and clean eating environment with a growing menu of offerings of wraps, soups, cold-pressed juices and cleanses, smoothies and more that are all USDA-certified organic. Late last month, the company expanded its repertoire of cold-pressed juice cleanse by adding 3 new cleanses including the Immunity Cleanse, the Anti-Inflammatory Cleanse and the Energy Cleanse. It's unique organic positioning, coupled with a strong development and franchise support structures continues to fuel its growth in Texas and 26 other states. The company has more than 102 stores open and operating across the United States with more than 45 in development.

To maintain health and in support of strengthening immunity levels, many consumers now prioritize nutrition and immunity-boosting ingredients to protect themselves and their families against COVID-19 and other virus-based infections. The Organic Trade Association reports that organic is the fastest growing sector of the U.S. food industry with organic food sales increasing by double digits annually, far outstripping the growth rate for the overall food market.

For more information about Clean Juice or to order today and have it delivered, visit www.CleanJuice.com .

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of Franchise Partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Press Contact:

Ashley Green

[email protected]

972.704.3402

SOURCE Clean Juice

Related Links

http://www.cleanjuice.com

