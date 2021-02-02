Clean Juice Continues to Thrive in Growth, Sales & Guest Experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise today, released its 2020 fourth quarter financial report indicating that the franchise's key performance indicators have exceeded expectations despite a global pandemic and the company's typical seasonality impact. Notably, 75 stores for which we could measure Same Store Sales (SSS) growth among fourth quarter 2018, 2019, and 2020 showed cumulative SSS growth of over 19%.

Clean Juice credits its continued success on being the first USDA-certified organic juice bar in the nation and trailblazing a new path in this niche market segment, which other concepts have since tried to emulate.

"We are extremely proud of the growth we've achieved since our inception six years ago, especially when compared to similar quick service juice bar concepts that have been in operation for 25 years or more," said Landon Eckles, founder, and CEO, Clean Juice. "Going into the last quarter of 2020, we anticipated decreased guests traffic due to concerns related to COVID and normal seasonality trends, but our ability to quickly pivot and innovate with new menu offerings in new channels such as third partner delivery partnerships with DoorDash and UberEats and the introduction of first-party delivery through our new and improved rewards app helped us flourish. But nothing is as valuable as the contributions and daily grind of our Franchise Partners. For them, we are thankful," he said.

Throughout the year and particularly the fourth quarter, Clean Juice continued to intrigue and delight its guests with unique and creative permanent and seasonal menu innovations, including organic wraps, organic soups, and new organic cleanses, including The Immunity Cleanses. These innovations, coupled with channel proliferation to reach guests more conveniently, improved the brand's Average Ticket Prices (ATP) by more than 40 percent since the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the growing breadth of menu options targeting guests looking for more substantial, balanced meal options that are organic, fresh, and nutritional.

Other Notable Highlights from Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2020 include:

The Proliferation of Two New Innovative Products: New Organic Wraps and Organic Soups

Expansion of Organic Combo offerings from four to nine, a 125% increase

Store Unit Growth: 149 units (47 in development)

Q4 franchises awarded in three new states: Connecticut , Montana , and West Virginia , bringing the total number of states to 26

In 2020, Clean Juice opened its 100th store within four years of franchising, an unmatched benchmark within its category. The year also ushered in the launch of the Clean Juice App - a branded, consumer app in partnership with Lunchbox, the rapidly growing omnichannel platform for restaurants based in New York City. Clean Juice also introduced its nationwide corporate social responsibility program, Quarters for Kids, designed to help underprivileged children become "healthy in body and strong in spirit" in communities across the Clean Juice nation.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

