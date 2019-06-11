Clean Juice Debuts New Organic Bowls, Summer Items Benefitting Childhood Cancer Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with more than 70 stores open nationwide and another 50+ stores in development, announced the launch of its new Greenoa™ Bowls product line and limited-time Summer Menu. Seasonal menu items include Alex's Lemonade One smoothie and Alex's Cherry Lemonade One fresh juice with sales benefitting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada.

After months of gathering guest feedback in a pilot program, Clean Juice has officially launched Greenoa™ Bowls at all store locations. A unique combination of key food groups, each of the three new bowls provides a blend of quinoa, grains and other nutritious ingredients on a bed of organic greens. The new line is freshly prepared with the highest-quality, organic ingredients, all under 420 calories and paired with an organic dressing from Tessemae's. The following Greenoa™ Bowls are now available at Clean Juice for less than $10 (pricing varies by location):

The Green 14 Bowl: Aptly named for the 14 types of greens that make up the bed of organic spring mix, this bowl includes quinoa, hard-boiled egg, avocado, walnut, feta cheese, goji berries and hemp seeds (393 calories).

Aptly named for the 14 types of greens that make up the bed of organic spring mix, this bowl includes quinoa, hard-boiled egg, avocado, walnut, feta cheese, goji berries and hemp seeds (393 calories). The Popeye Bowl: Sitting on a bed of leafy spinach, this bowl includes fresh strawberries, quinoa, hard-boiled egg, avocado, feta cheese and walnut pieces (311 calories).

Sitting on a bed of leafy spinach, this bowl includes fresh strawberries, quinoa, hard-boiled egg, avocado, feta cheese and walnut pieces (311 calories). The Yummus Bowl: This tasty bowl features hummus, quinoa, medjool dates, avocado, feta cheese and walnut pieces on a bed of organic spring mix (417 calories).

***Click to view its menu and download nutrition guide.

The new product line is positioned as the perfect "grab-and-go" to pair with one of Clean Juice's other popular organic products: the cold-pressed juice. As part of the launch, all locations will offer guests a Greenoa™ Bowl/Cold-Pressed Juice combination at a discount through the summer.

"We're always looking to provide our guests and communities with nutritious yet quick products that keep them healthy in body and strong in spirit, and we believe our brand-new Greenoa™ Bowls will do just that," said Landon Eckles, co-founder and chief executive officer of Clean Juice, who recently unveiled the new product line at its annual Juice Jam franchise conference at the company's headquarters in Charlotte. "They're greens and grains, not salads, so guests can enjoy a balanced blend of hearty, wholesome foods."

Clean Juice also unveiled its new Summer Menu, featuring several refreshing products including Alex's Lemonade One smoothie and Alex's Cherry Lemonade One fresh juice. A portion of the sales from both lemonade products will benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation which helps support pediatric cancer research. Every Clean Juice store across the country will also build awareness of the cause by hosting "lemonade stands" and other events to raise money to help cure childhood cancers.

"Our company's purpose has always been to be good stewards of what God has given us, and partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is a small way we can give back to our communities who support us," said Eckles.

In addition to the lemonade products, the Summer Menu also features:

The Summer Cherry Bowl: an açaí bowl packed with bananas, cherries, strawberries and other organic ingredients.

an açaí bowl packed with bananas, cherries, strawberries and other organic ingredients. The Watermelon Bowl: an açaí bowl including watermelon, banana, strawberries, pineapple and other fresh toppings.

an açaí bowl including watermelon, banana, strawberries, pineapple and other fresh toppings. The Skinny One: fresh juice featuring pineapple, watermelon and mint.

To find a Clean Juice location near you, visit www.cleanjuice.com.

The fast-casual juice bar and restaurant franchise continues its rapid ascension after opening its 50th store in early January. Also, in the first half of 2019, the company was named the Fastest Growing Franchise in Charlotte by the Charlotte Business Observer; a Top 100 Movers & Shakers by FastCasual.com; a Top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine, a leading national publication for the franchising industry; a Top New Franchise from Entrepreneur magazine; and a Top Emerging Franchise by Franchise Gator. For information on franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, new greens and grains Greenoa™ Bowls and other healthy foods to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause; and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada, raising more than $150 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

SOURCE Clean Juice

Related Links

http://www.cleanjuice.com

