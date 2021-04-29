Clean Juice Momentum Sets Stage for Stellar Brand Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, released its 2021 first-quarter financial report today showing strong continued growth and new accolades from the quick-service restaurant industry. Despite the lagging global pandemic, the organic fast-casual brand is surging forward with record-breaking sales, franchise development growth, and new guest acquisition and satisfaction.

"We are extremely proud of our continued growth, which we view as a true testament to how well our premium organic and healthy products integrate into our guests' changing tastes and preferences," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Our guests continue to demand access to truly healthy and delicious food and beverage products are served with smiles and speed." "This year continues to be the 'Year of the Guest,' where they are the focal point to everything we do, from menu innovation to technology to podcast content," Eckles said. "We have much more innovation planned for the rest of the year and we won't stop grinding until our average unit volume and guest count goals are met," he said, reiterating his company's sixth core value that showcases their employees' grinder mentalities.

In the first quarter of 2021, Clean Juice exceeded expectations in key performance indicators namely comparable or same-store sales (SSS), which increased 7 percent. The first quarter was fueled by a strong fourth quarter of 2020 with the introduction of new organic cleanses and a robust seasonal winter menu that included new organic soups and featured an elderberry acai bowl and an expanded wrap category. In January, the company launched its Cleanse Club subscription service that continues to drive guest value followed by the launch of its Spring Menu featuring dragon fruit and a Guest Appreciation Weekend event that capped off a strong March. The company reported a 24 percent same-store sales increase in March 2021.

In addition to establishing a brand awareness benchmark and high guest satisfaction ratings (Net Promoter Score), both measured through commissioned third-party industry research studies, Clean Juice continues to earn industry accolades for its franchise development program and value-based offerings. As the nation's first USDA-certified organic juice bar, Clean Juice's move to offering more organic food and beverage offerings, accentuated by its popular seasonal menus, has earned spot #154 within Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 ranking and #149 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise. In spite of the many challenges faced by the franchise industry in 2020, many existing franchisors continued to grow (and evolve), and new companies even continued to enter the franchise arena, resulting in a record-breaking number of applicants for new franchise stores. In the first quarter of 2021, Clean Juice awarded 15 units, precisely 25 percent more than planned.

Garnering additional industry recognition, Clean Juice was named the 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Franchise Gator and #18 on its 2021 Top Emerging Franchises – both are coveted lists by one of the nation's largest directories of franchise and business opportunities.

Eckles, who was named #24 2021 Most Influential Restaurant CEOS by National Restaurant News says that the true growth numbers of 24 percent same-store sales in March reflect its focus on not only creating a unique, organic menu offering but its consistent expression of gratitude toward its more than 2.2 million guests.

Fueling Clean Juice's brand strength and growing popularity is the pool of dedicated employees and Franchise Partners who continue and delight guests across the country.

Other Notable 2021 Accolades:

Finalist for Franchise Times Zor Awards in the category of Guilt-Free Eats

Forbes and Statista recognized Clean Juice as one of America's Best Start-up Employers of 2021 ranking #264 out of 500.

and recognized Clean Juice as one of America's Best Start-up Employers of 2021 ranking #264 out of 500. Clean Juice ranked #2 in Charlotte and #4 in North Carolina for the highest-ranked start-up (Forbes and Statista)

To learn more about the Clean Juice story, its core values, and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com. For franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Media Contact: B. Quick Chadwick, VP of Marketing, Clean Juice

