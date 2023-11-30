Clean Juice Opens First Wisconsin Store in Pabst Farms

Local couple ushers in all USDA-certified organic menu to benefit community and charity

PABST FARMS, Wis., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its newest store in Pabst Farms, Wisconsin, the first store in Badger State. Franchise owners Claudia and Charlie Wiggins will open its doors to the public on Saturday, December 2, with a weeklong celebration to introduce the brand's popular all-organic, hand-made smoothies, juices and food at its store located at 1370 Pabst Farms Blvd, Unit #300 in the township of Oconomowoc.

Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its newest store in Pabst Farms, Wisconsin, the first store in Badger State. Franchise owners Claudia and Charlie Wiggins will open its doors to the public on Saturday, December 2, with a weeklong celebration to introduce the brand's popular all-organic, hand-made smoothies, juices and food at its store located at 1370 Pabst Farms Blvd, Unit #300 in the township of Oconomowoc. "We are so thrilled for Claudia and Charlie and for the people of Pabst Farms to have access to truly healthy, fast, and delicious food," said Clean Juice CEO Landon Eckles. "We are inspired by their desire and determination to serve their community and make an immediate impact with their partnership with Zachariah's Acres mission. This partnership demonstrates Clean Juice's spirit and core company values to impact the communities it serves positively."

As part of the store's grand opening, the Wiggins' announced a partnership with Zachariah's Acres, a local non-profit with the mission of connecting children with special needs and their families to the miracles of nature. In support of Zachariah's Acres mission, Clean Juice Pabst Farms will offer free 16 oz. organic smoothie with a $2 donation to the non-profit.

From Oktoberfest to Clean Juice

The story of Clean Juice's opening in Pabst Farms started in Germany during the annual Oktoberfest celebration in 2014. A chance encounter between Claudia and Charlie Wiggins led to a union filled with love and family. Both worked in the medical technology sales industry, with Claudia on the road away from her husband and three kids. The other challenge Claudia discovered with her sales job was eating healthy while on the go. Both these challenges led her to seek other opportunities.

One night, she noticed an empty commercial building for sale on her way home from work. She thought how wonderful it would be if somebody opened a fast-casual restaurant serving healthy food items. When she mentioned the building to Charlie and expressed her wish for something new and fresh to take residence there, he told her they should be the ones to bring that style of restaurant to their community.

That was the spark they both needed to eventually contact Clean Juice and start down their road to opening day. As a family, they hopped in the car, journeyed to the nearest Clean Juice in Park Ridge, IL, met with the owner, and dove into taste-testing the menu. They were convinced their community would appreciate and benefit from all USDA-certified organic food and beverage offerings.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the all-organic movement and are thrilled to be a part of the Clean Juice family," said Claudia. "Our family is honored not only to bring Clean Juice into Pabst Farms but also to become a staple business partner within our community."

"We are so thrilled for Claudia and Charlie and for the people of Pabst Farms to have access to truly healthy, fast, and delicious food," said Clean Juice CEO Landon Eckles. "We are inspired by their desire and determination to serve their community and make an immediate impact with their partnership with Zachariah's Acres mission. This partnership demonstrates Clean Juice's spirit and core company values to impact the communities it serves positively."

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. The organization has over 100 open stores, with another 40+ in development. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Media Contact:

TopFire Media

[email protected]

917-319-2126

SOURCE Clean Juice