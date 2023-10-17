Clean Juice Opens in Germantown, TN

News provided by

Clean Juice

17 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Owners' Focus on Community Health & Wellness Offering

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Memphis will no longer need to drive to Nashville to enjoy the nation's first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise. Clean Juice® announces today the opening of its latest store in Germantown, the first in Western Tennessee and sixth in the state. Local owners Haneen Ziyadeh and Tareq Younis started the juices flowing on October 7th with a ribbon cutting grand opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, October 18th, at the Shops of Forest Hill Plaza located at 9379 Poplar Ave next to The Fresh Market and Platinum Jewelers.

Haneen's journey with Clean Juice began in 2021 as she entered motherhood and the desire for healthy, organic foods became a priority. As an avid "juicer," Haneen's experience with Clean Juice's offering of a complete menu with organic, fresh items that extend beyond juices and smoothies was attractive. In addition to this level of healthy foods being offered in a fast-casual setting, what sold her on investing in the brand and bringing it home to the Memphis area was how Clean Juice lives its core values of being transparent and honest with its customers about the foods and ingredients they offer.

"Living in Memphis, we didn't have many choices for organic juices or healthy food options outside of a few grocery stores or a couple of local places," said Haneen. "Besides our commitment to health and wellness, we are huge advocates of openness and honesty. Clean Juice was the first company I had experienced that held the same values and demonstrated it in its core values. This is where our journey began and gave us the confidence to believe in this brand as an investment."

A common thread among Clean Juice franchisees is an undying commitment to the community and a passion for preventative health and wellness practices, including exercising and eating clean, organic foods with high nutritional value. For Haneen, Clean Juice checked those two boxes and many more.

"Whenever I think of Clean Juice, I think of the importance of being a healthy mother, parent, and partner, and I want a lifestyle that promotes preventative health measures. This is so important to many people, and our contribution to our community is offering a place that supports others with their journey to living a healthier lifestyle," added Haneen.

Clean Juice credits its growth to focusing on a personal guest experience, offering superfood-ingredient smoothies, hand-crafted juices, sandwiches, wraps, salads, acai bowls, and more, and developing new seasonal product innovations. Clean Juice has 110+ open and operating units across 30+ states and another 40+ in development since it began franchising in 2016.

About Clean Juice®
Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Media Contact: B. Quick Chadwick, Clean Juice, [email protected], 678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice

