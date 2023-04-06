Clean Juice Springs Ahead of Competition with New Acai Bowls Made Fresh with Organic Superfood Ingredients

New Acai Bowls Featuring Mangoes, Cherries and Drizzles Take Center Stage in Driving Guests

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, introduced its latest menu innovation today with a complete revampment of its popular acai bowls. In honor of National Acai Bowl Day, the award-winning fast-casual rolled out three new all-organic Acai Bowls made fresh without additives and featuring more nutrient-packed superfood ingredients that not only increase the acai bowl's value but improve guests' health.

"Superfoods have never looked better, and this revampment is our way of boosting both monetary value and nutritional value for our guests," says Landon Eckles, co-founder, and CEO of Clean Juice. "Our acai bowls have always been popular because they are made in front of the guests - not pre-made or scooped from a pre-packaged bag of sugar and include only the highest quality certified organic ingredients. "We make our acai bowls from scratch and include more superfood ingredients like Maca for energy and hormone balance, Camu Camu organic berry powder for a Vitamin C supercharge, and Turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties, and then we serve it to our guests with a smile to help them be both healthy in body and strong in spirit," added Eckles.

The three new acai bowls feature organic acai, a superfood berry native to Central and South America, blended with other fresh fruits and ingredients, including:

The Don't Worry Bowl features acai blended with cherries, banana, cacao, maple syrup, coconut oil, and almond milk, layered with chia pudding and topped with granola, cherries and cacao nibs

features acai blended with cherries, banana, cacao, maple syrup, coconut oil, and almond milk, layered with chia pudding and topped with granola, cherries and cacao nibs The Be Happy Bowl features mangoes, pineapple, banana, coconut oil, turmeric, Maca root, and coconut water, layered with chia pudding and topped with granola, pineapple, mango and coconut

features mangoes, pineapple, banana, coconut oil, turmeric, Maca root, and coconut water, layered with chia pudding and topped with granola, pineapple, mango and coconut The Carrot Cake Bowl, previously a limited-time-only offering, is now permanent and features real juiced organic carrots, banana, vanilla, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, and almond milk and is topped with granola, chopped dates and cinnamon

These new flavor blends are key additions to the brand's seven permanent acai bowl menu items that will now include a complimentary drizzle of organic almond butter, organic honey, or organic peanut butter to enhance its natural sweetness.

As part of the revamped line, each acai bowl is made-to-order, blended (not scooped from a prepackaged scooped blend), and then artfully hand-crafted with ingredient layers of almond milk-soaked chia seeds, an excellent source of fiber that can improve heart health, reduce cholesterol and promote intestinal health.

"Superfoods have never looked better, and this revampment is our way of boosting both monetary value and nutritional value for our guests," says Landon Eckles, co-founder, and CEO of Clean Juice. "Our acai bowls have always been popular because they are made in front of the guests - not pre-made or scooped from a pre-packaged bag of sugar and include only the highest quality certified organic ingredients. And let's be honest, the new ingredient layers, almond milk-soaked chia seeds, and drizzles make it look even better!"

Acai is rich in antioxidants with a higher nutritional value concentrate than cranberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, or blueberries.

"We make our acai bowls from scratch and include more superfood ingredients like Maca for energy and hormone balance, Camu Camu organic berry powder for a Vitamin C supercharge, and Turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties, and then we serve it to our guests with a smile to help them be both healthy in body and strong in spirit," added Eckles.

Superfood Menu Madness

Named one of America's favorite restaurant chains by Newsweek, Clean Juice stores nationwide celebrate National Acai Bowl Day on April 6 and are excited for guests to experience the brand's new acai bowl flavors and value offerings. In addition to the new acai bowl line-up, Clean Juice announced the addition of The Mangoes 'N Cream One to the Protein Smoothie line-up, packing at least 16 grams of protein in a 16-ounce smoothie as well as The Chocolate Cherry One smoothie.

In its latest guest value offering, Clean Juice recently completed its first-ever "Menu Madness" promotion, with eight items competing for the guest favorite in a "secret menu," available on the app and online. The competition focused on fresh-made juice concoctions as the base for smoothies, designed to present further health benefits and great flavors. The winner was the Mango Sunrise One, a two-tone refresher that features a mango-pineapple base with a strawberry topper.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became a Franchise Partner after opening his first store in Jacksonville, FL, and is also the first Clean Juice national ambassador. There are more than 130 stores open and operating, with another 70+ in development. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Media Contact: B. Quick Chadwick, Clean Juice, [email protected], 678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice