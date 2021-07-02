Clean Juice Sweeps Franchise Business Review Benchmarks

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the nation's first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, today shared results from its first Franchise Business Review (FBR) survey measuring franchisee satisfaction. The popular, fast-casual brand reported more than 75 percent participation from its franchise partners nationwide demonstrating a vested interest in its continued growth and product offerings. Clean Juice exceeded benchmarks in all franchise industry categories, including food & beverage, QSR, and retail, earning a total franchise satisfaction index (FSI) of 75 percent.

"We engaged Franchise Business Review to gain valuable insight and input from our partners and truly learn what we need to improve on as we grow to 500 units. The survey also allows us to enhance our franchise development model for future franchise partners as we continue our mission of offering premium, organic food and beverage products to communities across the country," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. According to the FBR survey, Clean Juice ranked highest in respect (86%), team culture (85%), honesty and integrity (85%), and product and service offering (84%). Clean Juice exceeded QSR averages by more than 6 percent, retail by more than 7 percent, and more than 8 percent in the food and beverage category. Clean Juice's FSI was 6 percent higher than 2021 FBR benchmarks across all industries.

"The 30 award-winning food brands that made our list were lauded for their ability to support and work with their franchisees to navigate all the challenges thrown at them this past year," said Eric Stites, Founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. "The data is very telling in that it provides real insight into the franchises that were best able to navigate all the challenges of operating fast-service food franchises during the pandemic while maintaining a strong relationship with their franchisees."

The FBR survey lands as the brand's popularity continues its march toward becoming a household name in markets across the nation. Built on product quality and an affinity for exceptional customer service, Clean Juice's franchise development program gained momentum as the country put the global pandemic in its rearview mirror. In the early months of 2021, Clean Juice launched into several new states, including five new multi-unit franchise partners in Connecticut and Minnesota, along with its first store in Nevada. Clean Juice is now in twenty-eight U.S. states while existing franchise partners secure multiple Arizona, Florida, and Texas locations.

The Successful One: Clean Juice's Organic Blend of Franchise Partner Gratification

Clean Juice is built on a high-quality, organic product offering served with respect and care for all people and is recognized through industry-researched, high-guest satisfaction ratings (Net Promoter Score). Most recently, Clean Juice was named the #7 Best of the Best Brands by Entrepreneur and #1 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Franchise Gator - a Dominion Enterprises' Franchise Ventures division, the leading demand generation platform for franchise growth. The company also recently celebrated its ranking within Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, where it earned spot #154, and Entrepreneur's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise, where it earned spot #149.

Clean Juice recognizes the contributions and dedication of the Clean Juice Nation's spectacular line-up of franchise partners. From former NFL Super Bowl heroes to hard-working single mothers and a diverse group of people from all backgrounds who value American entrepreneurship and receive the shared vision behind the Clean Juice brand philosophy of "healthy body, strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2).

To learn more about the Clean Juice story, its core values, and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com. For franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

