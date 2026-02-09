CleanArc Data Centers Selected to Lead Development and Leasing for Crow Holdings' 245MW Flagship Campus in Central Dallas

Industry leader CleanArc to spearhead delivery of highly differentiated hyperscale and AI-ready site on prime Stemmons Corridor land owned by Crow Holdings and to commence leasing on first building delivering in late 2027



DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanArc Data Centers , a premier developer of large-scale digital infrastructure, announced at PTC 2026 its lead role in the development of a new 245-megawatt (MW) turnkey data center campus in central Dallas. Situated on a high-connectivity urban infill site held for decades by real estate investment management and development firm Crow Holdings, the project leverages CleanArc's specialized expertise to meet the urgent infrastructure demands of hyperscale and AI users.

CleanArc is master-planning the delivery of the multi-building campus, spearheading the development and leasing of Phase I with the first 70MW building slated for delivery in late 2027. CleanArc is overseeing the project's technical design, substation construction and all tenant engagement, providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity for customers requiring ultra-low latency and massive scale.

"Dallas is a cornerstone of the global digital economy, and this site sits at the absolute center of its connectivity ecosystem," said James Trout, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CleanArc Data Centers. "By combining Crow Holdings' exceptional land asset with CleanArc's integrated development and leasing platform, we are delivering a solution that offers hyperscale and AI customers exactly what they need: significant capacity and scalability with direct adjacency to the world's most important network hubs."

The Standard for High-Density AI and Hyperscale

The campus is located on 40 acres along the Stemmons Corridor, offering unprecedented proximity to major interconnection hubs like the Infomart (1950 Stemmons) and 2323 Bryan Street. CleanArc's leadership ensures that the technical specifications — including Tier III redundancy and high-efficiency cooling — are optimized for the next generation of power-dense compute.

"This campus reflects the long-term conviction we have held in the Stemmons Corridor and its unmatched connectivity advantages," said Michael Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Crow Holdings. "By joining forces with CleanArc, we are combining our deep institutional real estate expertise and local roots with a best-in-class digital infrastructure development platform to deliver a project that meets the scale, reliability and speed demanded by today's hyperscale and AI users."

CleanArc's Role & Phase I Highlights:

Lead Development Partner: CleanArc is driving the design and execution of the campus from the "inside out," ensuring the infrastructure meets specific hyperscale requirements.

CleanArc is driving the design and execution of the campus from the "inside out," ensuring the infrastructure meets specific hyperscale requirements. Exclusive Leasing Representative: As the sole point of contact for the market, CleanArc offers a streamlined path for tenants to secure capacity at this "one-of-one" location.

As the sole point of contact for the market, CleanArc offers a streamlined path for tenants to secure capacity at this "one-of-one" location. Secured Power Infrastructure: CleanArc is managing the coordination for the on-site dedicated substation.

"CleanArc was purpose-built to deliver this level of scale and sophistication," Trout added. "We are excited to bring our proven capabilities in mission-critical infrastructure to this collaboration, transforming a premier Dallas land holding into a world-class data center destination."

"This is a defining project for the Stemmons Corridor and a milestone for Crow Holdings' digital infrastructure strategy," said Kevin McMeans, Managing Director at Crow Holdings, who is leading the project. "The combination of location, power scale and development flexibility allows us to serve hyperscale, AI and interconnection-driven users from a single, highly differentiated campus."

Design work for Phase I is already underway under CleanArc's direction, with long-lead equipment procurement and substation planning currently in process to ensure speed-to-market for incoming tenants.

About CleanArc Data Centers

CleanArc is an innovative provider of first-of-its-kind, sustainability-focused data center development and operation solutions. With decades of experience in both the data center and energy sectors, CleanArc has assembled the critical components — scalability, renewable energy, and strategic data center production — under one arc for hyperscalers seeking to expand quickly, sustainably, and cost-effectively. Founded by industry veteran James Trout, CleanArc is led by a deeply experienced executive team who have designed, managed, or built 2 gigawatts of state-of-the-art data center facilities — but are unburdened by legacy business practices and dated approaches to the market. CleanArc is delivering the data center of tomorrow, today.™ To learn more, visit cleanarcdatacenters.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

For media inquiries, please contact:

JSA for CleanArc

+1 866.695.3629

[email protected]

About Crow Holdings

Crow Holdings is a leading real estate investment and development firm founded in 1948 and based in Dallas, Texas. With 20 offices across the U.S., Crow Holdings' local, on-the-ground presence amplifies its hands-on capabilities across a broad range of investment strategies, product types, and ventures in partnership with institutional investors. Crow Holdings has $34 billion in assets under management, one of the largest multifamily and industrial development platforms in the nation, investments across the energy sector including solar and battery storage projects, and a broad, diversified investment portfolio, pursuing compelling investment opportunities to capitalize on evolving, secular growth potential. For over 75 years, Crow Holdings' success has been rooted in its founding principles of partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit: www.crowholdings.com .

SOURCE CleanArc Data Centers