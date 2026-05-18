Cleanlogic Earns Certified B Corporation™ Status, Championing Social Impact and Environmental Responsibility

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanlogic, a leader in innovative and accessible personal care products, today announced it has officially achieved Certified B Corporation™ status, joining a global movement of companies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

The certification marks a significant milestone in Cleanlogic's ongoing mission to create purposeful products that drive meaningful impact – for people, communities and the planet.

"This certification represents a major milestone in our journey as a purpose-driven brand," said Isaac Shapiro, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Cleanlogic. "We've always believed that business can and should be a force for good. Becoming a Certified B Corporation™ is a powerful validation of the work our team has committed to every day – from inclusive hiring practices to sustainable product innovation and responsible growth."

At the core of Cleanlogic's mission is its Purchase to Employ initiative, which helps create meaningful job opportunities for people with disabilities. Every purchase of a Cleanlogic product directly supports employment, training, and long-term economic opportunity for team members with disabilities, reinforcing the brand's belief that accessibility and dignity should extend across both product design and workforce opportunity.

"This recognition is a meaningful reflection of the values that continue to guide our business today," said Michael Ghesser, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Cleanlogic. "Prioritizing people and the planet over profit is central to how we approach business, and this certification is a reminder of how naturally those principles fit into how we operate. I'm also continuously inspired by my daughter, Rosie, who has deeply influenced our focus on accessibility, opportunity and creating a meaningful impact through the work that we do."

On the environmental side, Cleanlogic continues to advance its commitment to creating eco-conscious skincare solutions made with thoughtful materials designed to be better for both skin and the planet. The brand's approach prioritizes sustainability across operations, continuously looking for ways to reduce its footprint and support long-term environmental health – from mindful sourcing to efficient production.

B Corp certification evaluates companies across key pillars of impact, including governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Cleanlogic's certification reflects a deep alignment between its business practices and its long-standing values around innovation, accessibility, and sustainability.

"This isn't a starting point for us – it's a reflection of how we've always operated," Shapiro added. "From the way we design our products to the way we build our teams, we've aimed to weave responsibility and impact into every layer of our business. We're proud of this recognition, and even more excited about where it pushes us next."

Later this year, Cleanlogic will begin updating its packaging to include the Certified B Corporation™ logo, making its commitment visible to consumers at every touchpoint and reinforcing transparency across its product portfolio.

About Cleanlogic

Cleanlogic produces socially responsible bath and body care products worldwide. As a purpose driven company, Cleanlogic disrupts the category by innovating products that are good for your skin and soul. Exfoliators, sponges, facial care products, and more, we have everything needed for healthy, happy skin. And, through our Purchase to Employ initiative, a portion of sales from every purchase is reinvested to hire and train disabled team members. That's why Cleanlogic is the fastest growing global brand in the bath and body accessory industry. Cleanlogic products are available at major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Markets, HEB, and more. For more information, visit www.cleanlogic.com.

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SOURCE Cleanlogic