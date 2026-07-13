Cleanlogic Launches New Infusions Collection Exclusively at Ulta Beauty, Transforming Everyday Bath Tools into Skincare

Powered by innovative biodegradable microcapsule technology, Cleanlogic Infusions embeds active skincare ingredients directly into exfoliating tools and cleansing accessories. As the products are used with water and friction, microscopic capsules activate and release collagen or magnesium onto the skin — helping support hydration, skin barrier health, smoother texture and overall skin wellness without adding an extra step to consumers' routines.

"At Cleanlogic, we've always believed bath tools should do more than simply cleanse," said Isaac Shapiro, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Cleanlogic. "Infusions represents the next evolution of body care by transforming products people already use every day into high-performance skincare tools. It's an entirely new way to think about the shower — where your cleansing routine actively supports healthier, better-looking skin."

The collection is centered around two targeted ingredient families designed to address different skincare and wellness needs:

Collagen Infusions help support firmer, smoother and more radiant-looking skin while enhancing the benefits of exfoliation. The collection includes:

Dual-Texture Large Body Exfoliator + Collagen

Exfoliating Stretch Cloth + Collagen

Dual-Texture Body Exfoliator + Collagen

Exfoliating Body Gloves + Collagen

Dual-Texture Facial Cloth + Collagen

Cleansing Facial Buffers + Collagen

95% of Collagen Infusions users reported improved appearance of skin's texture, skin felt more moisturized and skin looked visibly healthier after 30 days' of use.

Magnesium Infusions help soothe tired muscles, calm skin and create a more restorative, spa-inspired shower experience. The collection includes:

Soothing Stretch Cloth + Magnesium

Soothing Body Cleanser + Magnesium

Relaxing Body Gloves + Magnesium

Large Calming Body Cleanser + Magnesium

92% of Magnesium Infusions users reported skin looked brighter and more even, helped with muscle fatigue, improved skin suppleness and softness and improved overall relaxation and prepared users to wind down for sleep after 30 days' of use.

Retailing from $20–$25, each dermatologist-tested product is designed to seamlessly integrate skincare benefits into consumers' existing shower routines through Cleanlogic's innovative infusion technology.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce this innovation alongside our debut at Ulta Beauty," said Michael Ghesser, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Cleanlogic. "Consumers today are looking for smarter, more effective routines, and Infusions delivers meaningful skincare benefits in a way that's effortless and accessible. This collection reflects our commitment to continuously pushing the category forward through thoughtful innovation."

The launch builds on Cleanlogic's growing retail expansion and continued focus on developing purpose-driven products that combine innovation, accessibility and everyday functionality. As the #1 bath accessory company in grocery retail, Cleanlogic continues to redefine what consumers can expect from everyday bath tools through meaningful product innovation.

The Cleanlogic Infusions collection will be available exclusively on Ulta.com beginning July 13, 2026.

About Cleanlogic

Cleanlogic is a pioneering B-Corp certified company in the skincare and bath products industry, dedicated to enhancing personal care experiences with high-quality and accessible bath tools. Founded by Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser, Cleanlogic is committed to inclusivity, with a focus on designing products that cater to a diverse range of customers. Through their "Purchase to Employ" initiative, Cleanlogic aims to significantly reduce the unemployment rate among people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.cleanlogic.com.

PR Contact:

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SOURCE Cleanlogic