CleanStart Launches Clean Libraries, Bringing Trusted Components to Developers and AI Coding Assistants

Expands CleanStart's software supply chain security portfolio, enabling organizations in the AI era to use verified open-source libraries by default.

Key Highlights:

CleanStart launched Clean Libraries, enabling developers and AI coding assistants to use verified open-source libraries by default.

Clean Libraries help organizations reduce software supply chain risk by governing dependency selection before libraries become part of an application.

Together with Clean Images and CleanSight, Clean Libraries advance CleanStart's vision for Software Supply Chain Posture Management (SSCPM).

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanStart, a provider of verified software artifacts for modern software supply chains, today announced the launch of Clean Libraries, a new product that helps organizations use verified open-source libraries by default, reducing software supply chain risk before dependencies become part of an application.

Modern software development is built on open-source libraries. Every dependency added to an application becomes a software supply chain decision. In the AI era, those decisions are increasingly made by developers and AI coding assistants at unprecedented speed, often without adequate visibility into the security posture, provenance, licensing, or software bill of materials (SBOM) behind the software being introduced.

Clean Libraries help organizations govern open-source dependency selection as software is developed by identifying unsafe or unverified libraries and providing verified alternatives before those dependencies become part of an application. Unlike approaches that simply identify risky dependencies or recommend newer package versions, Clean Libraries remediate software supply chain risk by providing verified alternatives that are either built from source or backed by verifiable attestations, continuously analyzed, and maintained with security patches for known vulnerabilities. By integrating seamlessly into existing development workflows and tools, Clean Libraries enable organizations to consistently govern, remediate, and verify software components without introducing additional approvals, manual reviews, or developer friction.

"Software supply chain security has traditionally focused on identifying risk after software has already been built," said Nilesh Jain, CEO and co-founder of CleanStart. "That approach is becoming increasingly difficult in the AI era, where software is created faster than ever before. Organizations need to start with verified software artifacts rather than spend months discovering and remediating unverified software components after they've entered the development lifecycle. Clean Libraries bring that shift to open-source dependencies."

Clean Libraries advances CleanStart's vision for Software Supply Chain Posture Management (SSCPM), helping organizations establish and maintain trust across the software they build, acquire, and deploy. Guided by CleanStart's Integrate Left approach, Clean Libraries introduce verified software artifacts at the earliest stages of software development rather than relying solely on downstream scanning and remediation.

"AI has fundamentally changed how software is built by accelerating the rate at which developers and AI coding assistants select open-source dependencies," said Biswajit De, CTO and co-founder of CleanStart. "Every dependency introduced into an application becomes part of the software supply chain, yet organizations often have little visibility into its vulnerabilities, provenance, licensing, or integrity. Clean Libraries help organizations start with verified software components, ensuring the software they build is founded on artifacts that can be trusted because they can be verified."

Together, Clean Libraries, Clean Images, and CleanSight help organizations secure the software foundations and components their applications depend on by discovering software assets, remediating unsafe software artifacts with verified alternatives, and continuously verifying software integrity across development and production.

To learn more about Clean Libraries and how CleanStart helps organizations secure modern software supply chains with verified software artifacts, visit www.cleanstart.com

About CleanStart

CleanStart helps organizations secure modern software supply chains with verified software artifacts. The company enables enterprises to discover software assets, establish software provenance, remediate unsafe software components with verified alternatives, and continuously verify software integrity, helping them build, acquire, and deploy software with confidence while strengthening their Software Supply Chain Posture.

Founded by Nilesh Jain, Vijendra Katiyar, and Biswajit De, each with more than two decades of global cybersecurity leadership experience, CleanStart is redefining how organizations build secure software by making verification the foundation of modern software supply chains.

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SOURCE CleanStart