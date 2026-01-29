CLEAR CEO CARYN SEIDMAN BECKER ELECTED AS A CLASS B DIRECTOR TO NEW YORK FED BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The directors of the Reserve Banks act as an important link between the Federal Reserve and the private sector, ensuring that the Fed's decisions on monetary policy are informed by actual economic conditions

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, is pleased to announce that Caryn Seidman Becker, chairman and chief executive officer of CLEAR, has been elected as a Class B Director to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"It is a privilege to be entrusted with the opportunity to represent the interests of the public on the New York Fed Board of Directors," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "I believe public service is of the utmost importance and am grateful for the role I will get to play in supporting the New York Fed's mission of making the U.S. economy stronger and the financial system more stable for all segments of society."

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 requires each of the Reserve Banks to operate under the supervision of a board of directors. Each Reserve Bank has nine directors who represent the interests of their Reserve District and whose experience provides the Reserve Banks with a wider range of expertise that helps them fulfill their policy and operational responsibilities. The directors of the Reserve Banks act as an important link between the Federal Reserve and the private sector, ensuring that the Fed's decisions on monetary policy are informed by actual economic conditions.

Class B directors represent the public with and give consideration to issues including the interests of agriculture, commerce, industry, services, labor, and consumers.

Seidman Becker was elected by member banks in Group 2, which consists of banks with capital and surplus greater than $40 million and less than $2 billion. Seidman Becker will serve a three-year term ending December 31, 2028.

Since 2022, Seidman Becker has served as a director of The Home Depot, Inc. She sits on the board of trustees for the Partnership for New York City and is a board member of Robin Hood, the TEAK Fellowship, and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 36 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

CLEAR

[email protected]

SOURCE CLEAR