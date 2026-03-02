Introducing the Reimagined CLEAR App: Win the Day of Travel from Home to Gate

"Travel is hard and getting harder," said CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "We are obsessed with the Member experience and helping Members take control of the entire travel day from home to gate. The reimagined CLEAR App will tell you exactly when to leave to get to your gate perfectly on time, no matter what your travel preferences are. You can reserve your Uber ride and book CLEAR Concierge, your VIP experience through the airport—all in the CLEAR App."

With just one tap, the reimagined CLEAR App helps you turn travel days into great days—all in one connected experience.

Know exactly when to leave to get t o your gate perfectly on time : Personalized just for you, based on travel preferences, airport patterns, and traffic conditions

: Personalized just for you, based on travel preferences, airport patterns, and traffic conditions Reserve your Uber ride in the CLEAR app for a seamless start to your travel day

for a seamless start to your travel day Enjoy a VIP experience with CLEAR Concierge : Your dedicated Ambassador to meet you at the curb and guide you through the airport

: Your dedicated Ambassador to meet you at the curb and guide you through the airport Securely store all your essential travel documents in one place with the CLEAR Vault

with the CLEAR Vault Be travel ready with CLEAR ID —Your free digital ID accepted at TSA checkpoints nationwide

—Your free digital ID accepted at TSA checkpoints nationwide Stay up to date with notifications about your travel day before arriving at the airport

about your travel day before arriving at the airport Join CLEAR+ from the comfort of your own home

"This is just the beginning for the CLEAR App," said CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "Our Members will soon be able to enjoy even more all-new features, like live activities and real-time wayfinding through the airport for a truly frictionless travel day from home to gate. We are thrilled to continue transforming the future of travel for all our Members."

To learn more or download the app, visit clearme.com.

CLEAR is the secure identity company making experiences safer and easier—physically and digitally. With more than 36 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel.

