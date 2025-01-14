Clear Channel Outdoor, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Activate National Mentoring Month Campaign Featuring Prominent Women Leaders

For the month of January, the digital billboard campaign will feature leaders from BBBSA's newest cohort of women 'Game Changers,' a powerful collective of influential changemakers in sports, business, entertainment and beyond, united to create access and opportunity for youth, particularly girls and young women.

According to recent CDC data, 3 in 5 teen girls in the U.S. are grappling with significant mental health challenges. National data from the 2023 Ruling Our eXperiences (ROX) Survey also shows that girls' confidence levels are declining throughout adolescence compared to boys.

Fueled by the shared belief, "if you can see it, you can be it", the Game Changers are responding to the societal need for positive mentorship by lending their voices and support to shift the mentorship narrative and encourage more volunteers to get involved as mentors. Research indicates that positive mentoring relationships significantly enhance self-esteem and confidence among girls, providing critical support as they navigate the pressures of adolescence.

The 'Game Changers' celebrated in this nationwide DOOH social initiative include:

Carey Arensberg , Educator, Trauma and Resilience Specialist, Social Media Influencer, Alumni Big

, Educator, Trauma and Resilience Specialist, Social Media Influencer, Alumni Big Croix Bethune , NWSL Rookie of the Year, Washington Spirit

, NWSL Rookie of the Year, Washington Spirit Eden Bridgeman , Owner and CEO EBONY & Jet

, Owner and CEO EBONY & Jet Kardea Brown, Emmy Nominated Food Network Host & Author

Gizelle George-Joseph , COO, Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs

, COO, Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs Tammy Henault , Chief Marketing Officer, NBA

, Chief Marketing Officer, NBA Jeannie Mai , Emmy Award-Winning TV Host and Producer

, Emmy Award-Winning TV Host and Producer Sadé Muhammad, Chief Marketing & Impact Officer, TIME, Alumni Big

Paula Price , Corporate Board Director, Former Macy's EVP & CFO

, Corporate Board Director, Former Macy's EVP & CFO Marissa Solis , Senior VP, Global Brand, NFL and Alumni Little

, Senior VP, Global Brand, NFL and Alumni Little Sehr Thadhani , Chief Digital Officer, NASDAQ

, Chief Digital Officer, NASDAQ Lexi Underwood , Actress, Producer, Author, Changemaker

, Actress, Producer, Author, Changemaker Sybil Wilkes , Media Maven, Former Co-Host of the Tom Joyner Morning Show

, Media Maven, Former Co-Host of the Tom Joyner Morning Show Michelle Wong , Chief Marketing Officer

, Chief Marketing Officer Shelley Zalis , CEO, Female Quotient

, CEO, Female Quotient Michelle Bell , SVP, Head of Brand Partnerships, MACRO

The inaugural group of 'Game Changers,' launched in 2023, convened prominent Black men to address the urgent representational gap in mentorship by encouraging more Black men to get involved as mentors and supporters.

"We are proud to continue building our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Their mission to ignite the power and promise of youth through mentorship is admired throughout the country and has directly influenced the way Clear Channel Outdoor has approached its own mentoring programs," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor. "Our work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America over the past few years has enabled us to harness the power of out-of-home to drive positive change within our communities. We have truly built a partnership that is focused on catalyzing positive change for our youth and making a greater impact together."

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor demonstrates the incredible societal impact that community and corporate collaboration can build together," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "The Game Changers billboard series harnesses the power of representation and visibility to spark national dialogue about the life-changing role mentorship plays in shaping brighter futures for our youth. By coming together, we're not only amplifying the voices of these remarkable leaders but also inspiring heroes in communities across the country to become mentors and make lasting change on the next generation."

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: bbbs.org.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor