Clear Cut Hero and X3 Performance & Physical Therapy Announce Record NFL Draft Results

21 Athletes trained by X3 Performance and hydrated by Clear Cut Hero (HeroAid) selected in last week's 2024 Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes in the X3 Performance & Physical Therapy program were selected a record 21 times during this year's NFL Draft held between April 25-27 in Detroit.

"These amazing results come as no surprise following the exceptional performances we saw from many of these athletes at the NFL Combine several weeks ago in Indianapolis. Hearing their name is a testament to each athlete's discipline, their supportive family, and the X3 training staff and their partners," said Joseph Nickell, CEO of Clear Cut Brands, the parent company of Clear Cut Hero (HeroAid).

Since its inception, X3 Performance & Physical Therapy has played an essential role in the careers of more than 100 NFL veterans. These 2024 Draft selections further demonstrate the growing impact of the organization on the NFL and its players. Clear Cut Hero provides optimal hydration for X3 athletes and is excited to continue building lasting relationships with some of the most highly visible athletes in American sports.

Clear Cut Hero (HeroAid) is the perfect source of hydration for X3 athletes enduring the rigors of training. It's packed with electrolytes and contains just the right amount of carbs, sodium, and potassium. It comes in 6 flavors with only 5 grams of cane sugar, a mere 25 calories, and doesn't contain high fructose corn sugar, aspartame, sucralose, or red dyes.

Nickell added, "Our team is privileged to play a small part in their journey and we are committed to supporting each athlete in their pursuit of their dreams. Needless to say, we'll keep them hydrated along the way and will be cheering them on in NFL stadiums around the country this fall."

About Clear Cut Hero

Clear Cut Hero (www.clearcuthero.com) is a first-of-its-kind hydration drink that delivers great taste and balanced electrolytes without artificial ingredients or excessive sugar. As a steadfast advocate for hometown heroes across the nation, the brand believes that every athlete, regardless of their background, has the potential to become a hometown hero. Clear Cut Hero fuels athletes to not only excel in their respective sports but also inspire their communities. With each sip, Clear Cut Hero celebrates the remarkable journey of the local athletes as they evolve into the hometown heroes we all look up to. Clear Cut Hero is manufactured by Clear Cut Brands in Louisville, Kentucky.

Contact:

Brian Kristofek

***@clearcutbrands.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13018942

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Clear Cut Hero