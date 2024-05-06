HeroAid Signs Endorsement Deals with Six Top CrossFit Athletes

Haley Adams, Travis Mayer, Saxon Panchik, Paige Powers, Samuel Kwant and Jessi Smith 'answer the call' to partner with HeroAid Healthy Hydration

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Cut Hero, a health hydration beverage referred to as HeroAid, announced yearlong endorsements with 6 top CrossFit athletes, including Haley Adams, Saxon Panchik, Samuel Kwant, Paige Powers, Travis Mayer, and Jessi Smith. The relationship kicked off on March 1st, in conjunction with the CrossFit Open, and will accelerate through the CrossFit Games, and beyond.

Haley Adams was ranked 3rd in the world and 2nd in North America and the United States in 2022. She did not participate in the 2023 season but is back in full force in 2024. Haley deadlifts 300 lbs. and runs the 5K in 20:04.

Saxon Panchik is currently ranked 2nd in the world and 1st in North America and the United States. He deadlifts 535 lbs., back squats 475 lbs., and sprints the 400m in 0:52.

Samuel Kwant made his rookie appearance in 2016 at the age of 20. He competed in 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022 with most notable placings being 2nd and 4th place finishes. He can snatch 285 lbs. and runs 5K in 18:05.

Paige Powers is currently ranked 66th in the world, 16th in North America, and 18th in the United States. Paige has recorded an incredible 235 lb. clean and jerk.

Travis Mayer has been competing since 2011 and was ranked 14th in the world in 2019 and 2020. Travis can clean and jerk 360 lbs and do 85 max pull-ups.

Jessi Smith is currently ranked in the top 100 in the United States. She can back squat an impressive 310 lbs. and deadlift 365 lbs.

Joseph Nickell, CEO of Clear Cut Brands, the parent company of HeroAid, commented 'HeroAid is a new brand and we wanted to put it to the test. Who better to help us prove its worth than the fittest athletes in the world? If it works for them, it will work for athletes across the fitness realm.' He continues, 'These athletes continually push and strive to make themselves and everyone around them better. They're real hometown heroes. We selected them as much for their inspirational impact as their physical prowess.'

HeroAid is the perfect source of hydration for enduring the rigors of CrossFit training. It's packed with electrolytes and contains just the right amount of carbs, sodium, and potassium. It comes in 6 flavors with only 5 grams of cane sugar, a mere 25 calories, and doesn't contain high fructose corn sugar, aspartame, sucralose, or red dyes.

HeroAid is a new hydration drink that delivers great taste and balanced electrolytes without artificial ingredients or excessive sugar. HeroAid fuels athletes to not only excel in their respective sports but also inspire their communities. With each sip, HeroAid celebrates the remarkable journey of the local athletes as they evolve into the hometown heroes, we all look up to. HeroAid is manufactured by Clear Cut Brands in Louisville, Kentucky.

