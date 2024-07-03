CLEAR now offers TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewals at Ontario International Airport

ONTARIO, Calif., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) today welcomed news that travelers can now enroll or renew their membership in TSA PreCheck in either of the popular Southern California gateway's two terminals.

CLEAR, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, announced that travelers who are pre-enrolled in the Trusted Traveler program can complete the process in minutes by heading to any available enrollment location on the lower level of Terminal 2 or 4. In addition to being pre-enrolled, travelers must have a passport or other accepted form of identification. No appointment is needed.

Existing TSA PreCheck members can renew in person or directly on CLEAR's authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

TSA PreCheck provides expedited screening of passengers, with wait times of 10 minutes or less for about 99% of members at airport checkpoints nationwide. Members also benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

"We are delighted to offer this added benefit to our travelers and our community. TSA PreCheck is a great travel amenity, and with our new CLEAR TSA PreCheck centers, the enrollment process is more convenient than ever," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

In addition to offering TSA PreCheck enrollment on site, ONT also has a U.S. Customers & Border Protection Global Entry Enrollment Center at its international arrival facility. Global Entry uses specialized processing technology and dedicated lanes to expedite clearance for arriving international travelers who have passed a rigorous background check and in-person interview. To set up an interview at the Global Entry Enrollment Center, travelers must first receive online pre-approval.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

