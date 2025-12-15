Jolly winter holidays in store for Ontario International Airport with record numbers expected

ONT passenger volumes on track to exceed 7 million this year

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials are preparing for record passenger volume during the upcoming winter holidays and embracing all in the spirit of the season.

The ONT forecast anticipates more than 362,000 passengers over the 18-day winter holiday travel period, 2.2% more than last year and the most in the history of the airport.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is getting ready for another busy winter holiday travel season.

Winter Holidays 2025 Estimated Passengers Versus 2024 Total Seats Versus 2024

362,384 2.2 % 465,757 4.5 %

The travel period stretches from Thursday, December 18, through Sunday, January 4, with the busiest days expected to be:

Sunday, December 21 (22,804)

Friday, December 19 (22,353)

Sunday, December 28 (22,167)

Based on current schedules, airlines are offering more than 465,000 seats on 2,808 arriving and departing flights at ONT to accommodate holiday travelers.

"We're excited to welcome hundreds of thousands of travelers to ONT during the winter holiday season," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "From the moment people step into our terminals, whether they're traveling, welcoming loved ones home or simply passing through; they'll feel the warmth, energy and sense of community that define our airport. Our holiday programming is designed to create moments of joy, from live entertainment and seasonal treats to surprise performances that make the travel experience a lot more special."

The ONT "So Cal So Jolly Fest" kicked off December 1st with the airport's annual tree lighting ceremony with daily special events continuing through Christmas Day.

The winter holiday forecast is expected to keep ONT on track to welcome more than 7 million air travelers for the year. Through the first 11 months of the year, the Southern California gateway welcomed more than 6.5 million passengers, up 0.5% from prior year. Domestic volume – 6.0 million passengers – was down slightly by 1.2% while international travel – 503,914 passengers – increased 25.6% during the first 11 months of 2025.

During November, 593,799 passengers traveled through ONT, a slight decrease of 1.2% compared with November 2024. Domestic travelers totaled 536,287, down 5.7% due primarily to the Federal Aviation Administration ordering airlines to reduce scheduled domestic flights at 40 airports, including ONT, for 10 days during the federal government shutdown. The international passenger count was 57,512, a sharp increase of 77.8% and the highest in the history of the airport, surpassing the previous record set in July 2025.

The top 5 air carriers' market share in passenger volume in November were Southwest (36.4%), Aerican (14.8%). Frontier (11.1%), Alaska (9.8%) and Delta (9.1%).

Passenger Totals

Nov. 2025 Nov. 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Domestic

536,287 568,556 -5.7 % 6,007,826 6,079,776 -1.2 % International

57,512 32,353 77.8 % 503,914 401,202 25.6 % Total

593,799 600,909 -1.2 % 6,511,740 6,480,978 0.5 %

Air cargo tonnage declined by 2.4% in November, but remained in positive territory for the year. From January through November, cargo tonnage was 5.3% higher than the same period in 2024 with mail volume up by 122.7%, while freight decreased by 4.3%.

Air cargo (tonnage) Nov. 2025 Nov. 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Freight 58,826 60,173 -2.2 % 628,352 656,565 -4.3 % Mail 10,891 11,268 -3.3 % 119,935 53,859 122.7 % Total 69,717 71,442 -2.4 % 748,287 710,423 5.3 %

