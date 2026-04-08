CLEAR1 Achieves FedRAMP® 'In Process' Designation to Support Public Sector and Regulated Industries, Advancing Secure Digital Identity for U.S. Federal Agencies

Milestone underscores company's leadership and commitment to rigorous federal security standards

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced that CLEAR1, its secure identity platform, has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) "In Process" designation at the Moderate impact level and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. This milestone reflects CLEAR's progress toward full FedRAMP Authorization and underscores its commitment to meeting the rigorous cloud security and compliance standards required for federal agencies handling sensitive data.

This FedRAMP milestone builds on CLEAR1's role in helping the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) modernize digital identity for Medicare beneficiaries and providers, including CLEAR's previously announced contract with CMS to support secure, seamless identity verification for Medicare.gov. By aligning CLEAR1 with FedRAMP Moderate requirements, CLEAR is extending the same high-assurance, reusable identity layer it brings to healthcare and enterprise environments to additional federal programs that require strong security controls and consistent, user-friendly access.

Drawing on more than 16 years of experience in complex regulatory landscapes, CLEAR1 delivers high-assurance identity by analyzing hundreds of real-time signals across biometrics, government-issued IDs, devices, and authoritative and credible data sources. With a network of over 39 million verified users who can confirm their identity instantly with a selfie, CLEAR1 moves beyond basic point-in-time checks to provide a reusable, privacy-forward identity infrastructure.

CLEAR1 is a flexible, policy-driven identity platform that is aligned to the NIST Digital Identity Guidelines, including Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2). CLEAR1 is Full Service certified by the Kantara Initiative for these NIST standards and HIPAA-compliant, reinforcing its role as a trusted identity layer across the healthcare and broader public sector ecosystem.

"For more than a decade, CLEAR has operated in some of the most demanding environments in the world, from airports to health systems and workforce platforms, where security and reliability are non‑negotiable," said Jon Schlegel, Chief Security Officer at CLEAR. "FedRAMP is a natural extension of that work and a critical validation of the investments we've made in controls, monitoring, and governance across CLEAR1. Achieving FedRAMP Moderate 'In Process' status reinforces our commitment to meeting federal security standards while still delivering fast, intuitive experiences for users and agencies. We will continue to work with CMS and other federal stakeholders as we progress toward full authorization."

By achieving FedRAMP Moderate "In Process" status, CLEAR1 provides federal programs with a clear signal that its cloud environment is undergoing the formal authorization process required for many federal procurements. As agencies increasingly require that cloud services be FedRAMP Authorized or demonstrably progressing toward authorization, this designation helps streamline acquisition and gives federal CIOs, CISOs, and program leaders added confidence in selecting CLEAR1 to support mission-critical workflows.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With a growing network of partners across travel, sports, healthcare, and digital services, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and access critical services. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction‑free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right: Members are always in control of their own information, and CLEAR does not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding CLEAR1's FedRAMP authorization process, expected timing and level of authorization, anticipated functionality, and the benefits of CLEAR's partnerships with federal agencies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various factors, including implementation risks and those described in CLEAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings. CLEAR disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

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SOURCE CLEAR