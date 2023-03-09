ClearBags Announces Upcoming Trade Show Schedule

SELMER, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBags announces trade shows the company will be attending with a ClearBags booth to meet people nationwide.

ClearBags has been manufacturing packaging for over 25 years and has been assisting businesses across the nation with their expansive packaging selection. ClearBags is attending a list of trade shows to speak with and inform consumers about the hundreds of sizes and styles in stock and how to best use packaging, whether consumers are looking for bags, boxes, sustainable options or not. Below are a few Spring shows ClearBags will be attending.

Natural Products Expo West

The Natural Product Expo West in Anaheim, California will be open to attendees from March 7 to March 11, 2023. The Natural Product Expo West is a trade show dedicated to finding and gathering products made of natural ingredients in a hope to grow sustainable efforts worldwide.

Day one of the trade show consists of educational seminars and classes for those interested. March 8 - 11 continues with talks and classes about climate change and sustainability but also opens the show floor for company booths. Visit the ClearBags booth 2671 to learn more about our sustainable packaging options and what materials are available to keep your own brand eco-friendly.

Namta Creativation

Namta Creativation takes place in Columbus, Ohio this year, from April 2 - 4, 2023. Namta is an International Association recognized as a leader and unifier in the support and advocacy of the Fine Art, Craft, and Creative Materials Industry. The Namta Creativation show is a place to offer and inform of not only art services but also the best materials to use for artists and hobbyists alike. ClearBags representatives will be at booth number 750 to show how clear packaging makes for beautiful displays, as well as how to use bags, mats and backing to protect special pieces.

White Label Expo

The White Label Expo is a show meant to gather resources and products in one spot for those wanting to learn how to sell online or source new products for their own online shop. ClearBags will be attending the Las Vegas show from May 3 - 4, 2023. Ready to provide support and information to new and old entrepreneurs, ClearBags booth 4103 will be set up and fully equipped with representatives, catalogs, product and even samples for those interested in finding packaging.

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging seller for 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/

