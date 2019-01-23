ClearCare, the Leading Web-based and Mobile Operating Platform for Home Care Agencies, Selects Hireology as the Preferred Applicant Tracking and Recruitment CRM Partner for Its 4,000+ Customers

"Our partnership with ClearCare brings together two leading technology platforms focused on delivering value to the underserved home care market," said Adam Robinson, Hireology co-founder and CEO. "With this new integration, we are excited to help our customers reduce the time to hire quality caregivers and manage more caregivers with fewer errors."

Hireology recently released new recruitment marketing and candidate CRM solutions for the home care, home health, and healthcare markets. Data shows that agencies leveraging multi-channel recruitment tools attract an average of 10x more quality applicants compared to job boards alone.

Once a caregiver is hired through Hireology, data is securely sent to ClearCare where they can receive openshift opportunities, reducing scheduling time by 80%. These efficiencies can improve both hiring velocity and agency ratings with satisfied caregivers and clients.

"Streamlining the caregiver recruiting process and gaining greater visibility into the recruiting funnel to reduce time to hire is key for agencies to efficiently manage their operations and accelerate growth," said Ed Chuang, VP of Marketing at ClearCare. "We are excited today to announce a Preferred Partner relationship with Hireology to add purposeful applicant tracking, recruitment marketing and human capital capabilities to the ClearCare platform."

About Our Integration

Current Hireology Customers

Current Hireology administrators who are interested in learning more about integrating their existing ClearCare account can do so by emailing info@hireology.com . For Hireology customers who would like to learn more about ClearCare, visit https://www.clearcareonline.com/see-clearcare-demo/ .

Current ClearCare Customers

HR teams currently using ClearCare can learn more about Hireology through our landing page: https://hireology.com/resources/clear-care/ .

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 6,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

Become a Hireology Partner

Excited to partner with Hireology and integrate your solution with us? Learn about our partnership program and tell us about your solution: https://hireology.com/resources/partner

About ClearCare

ClearCare is the leading web-based operating platform for home care agencies. Our secure, HITRUST CSF Certified platform powers over 4,000 agencies, including 8 of the largest 10 home care enterprises, which in turn employ over 500,000 caregivers. In addition to powering all of the day-to-day operating functions of a home care agency, ClearCare's Family Room and caregiver portals coordinate members of a patient or client's care team. ClearCare Home Connect APIs and business intelligence tools enable home care enterprises to standardize and optimize their proprietary best practices, and enable the 4,000+ home care agencies we serve to connect to health plans and providers. Learn more about ClearCare .

