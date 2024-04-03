Hireology Partners with WrenchWay to Empower Dealerships to Hire Better Technician Talent Faster

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the top-rated applicant tracking system (ATS) trusted by 1 in 4 automotive dealerships in the U.S., announced today a new partnership with WrenchWay , the only platform designed to connect technicians, service advisors, students, and instructors with top shops. The goal of the partnership is to help dealerships combat today's technician talent shortage through technology and education.

Hiring technicians today has never been more challenging as Baby Boomers age out of the industry and enrollment in tech schools continues to drop. In fact, the TechForce Foundation estimates that the industry will need roughly 1 million new technicians to meet demand in the next five years. Together, Hireology and WrenchWay will offer industry-specific content, educational workshops, and technology designed to help dealers find creative and effective ways to connect with top automotive talent.

"Few organizations understand the technician talent landscape more than WrenchWhy," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "And at Hireology we bring more than a decade of retail automotive hiring expertise to the table. By joining forces, Hireology and WrenchWay form a powerhouse of knowledge and solutions that help leading dealers transform their processes and gain a competitive advantage in a really tough market."

The partnership will also provide Hireology users with a direct connection to WrenchWay's community of experienced technicians as well as instructors and students at 750+ high schools and post-secondary institutions nationwide. Hireology's platform already makes it easy for dealerships to connect with top talent across multiple channels via both active and passive recruiting strategies. The WrenchWay integration offers Hireology users yet another channel for reaching top technicians and students while leveraging the platform's best-in-class applicant tracking system to hire the best candidates fast.

"WrenchWay's mission is to promote and improve technician careers. To accomplish this we need to make it easy for technicians and students to find the best places to work." said Mark Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO of WrenchWay. "Hireology's cutting edge tools like recruitment automation, campaign management, and employee referrals align perfectly with our mission."

To learn more about Hireology's partnership and integration with WrenchWay, visit https://hireology.com/integrations/wrenchway/ today.

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better-quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

ABOUT WRENCHWAY

WrenchWay's mission is to promote and improve automotive and diesel careers. Our software solutions help highlight top shops for technicians to work at, educate shops on how to become better employers, and help schools improve their programs and attract the next generation of technicians. To learn more, visit https://wrenchway.com .

