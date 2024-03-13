ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers Celebrates Opening of 100th Location in its Network

All-Inclusive Dental Implant Center Will Provide Industry-Leading Care to New Jersey Patients

PARAMUS, N.J. and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the thousands of New Jersey residents experiencing dental pain and disease, there is something new to smile about as ClearChoice Dental Implant Center® , the national network that specializes in advanced oral disease and full mouth restorations, today announced the grand opening of the 100th center in its network in Rochelle Park, NJ. This marks a significant milestone in the network's commitment to world-class dental implant options in the New Jersey/New York region and beyond, driven by the ClearChoice network's mission to deliver patient-centric, best-in-class solutions and techniques that can help improve the lives of those living with edentulism.

ClearChoice Paramus doctors, leadership team, and visiting dignitaries celebrate the opening of the 100th center in the ClearChoice network with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 120 million Americans are missing one or more teeth, and 36 million have no teeth. The new center, located at 201 W Passaic Street, Suite 200 in Rochelle Park, will advance the ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers' delivery of all-inclusive dental implant services, thanks to an innovative model that consolidates the entire dental implant process under one roof.

The new location employs state-of-the-art features and amenities, including the latest in 3D printing and digital modeling technology aimed at enhancing patient experience and treatment outcomes. The facility is owned and operated by Mark Andrawis, DMD, prosthodontist and owner of several ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, including Roseland and Woodbridge, NJ, as well as Long Island City, Garden City, Albany, and Buffalo, NY. Dr. Andrawis's efforts have brought more than 115 jobs to the region, and more than 6,000 patients have been treated at his centers. This expansion reflects ClearChoice's ongoing commitment to accessible, high-quality dental implant services that streamline the patient experience, from consultation to completion.

"Being a part of the ClearChoice network has given my colleagues and I an opportunity to transform patients' lives for the better," said Dr. Andrawis. "The absence of one or more teeth can not only lead to bone loss and other significant health issues, but it can also erode self esteem. With the opening of this center, we will bring new smiles and renewed confidence to New Jersey residents while also contributing to better oral health and quality of life for the community."

The ClearChoice Network celebrated the occasion with a grand opening event at the new facility. In addition to Dr. Andrawis, the event was attended by Stephen Cox, DMD, lead prosthodontist; Sebastian Mendoza, DMD, oral and maxillofacial surgeon; and members of the ClearChoice Management Services Leadership team. Also in attendance were Assemblywoman Lisa Swain, 38th Legislative District; Michael McPartland, Deputy Director of the Bergen County Division of Economic Development; and Gail Artola of the Rochelle Park Township Committee.

More information about the new center, including hours of operation and how to schedule a consultation, can be found at https://www.clearchoice.com/locations/dental-implants-paramus .

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 150,000 patients across the United States through advanced oral treatments that can lead to better overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology, including 3D CBCT Scan technology and a full-service, on-site lab, each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed and experienced dentist, providing comprehensive dental implant treatment services in advanced, all-in-one treatment facilities. The ClearChoice Network is supported by TAG – The Aspen GroupSM.

