CLEARCHOICE PARTNERS WITH PLANMECA TO BRING ENHANCED DIGITAL IMAGING CAPABILITIES FOR MORE COHESIVE CARE TO DENTAL IMPLANT PATIENTS NATIONWIDE

Planmeca's Innovative Viso® G7 CBCT Imaging Unit Will Serve Patients At More Than 75 ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 17 years, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have provided innovative and quality dental implant care to patients across the United States. Each center focuses on the same mission: delivering patient-centric, best-in-class solutions and techniques that can improve the lives of those suffering from acute oral disease. Today, ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), the administrative support team that serves the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network, announces a new partnership with Planmeca and Henry Schein to further elevate the patient experience with enhanced digital imaging technology. After extensive research and a pilot that thoroughly examined multiple products, the ClearChoice doctors decided to integrate the Viso® G7, an advanced CBCT imaging unit Planmeca offers, into the ClearChoice network of more than 75 centers across the country. The distribution and implementation of the full Planmeca suite to each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center will be managed by Henry Schein Dental, the dental division of Henry Schein, Inc.

ClearChoice envisions the CBCT as the 'hub' of a digital treatment plan for a patient, with the ability to combine CBCT, intra-oral and facial scans into a complete digital record that can then be utilized throughout the patient's treatment process from initial exam to final restoration. Dr. Theresa Wang, the lead pilot Prosthodontist, noted that the Viso G7 features a large field of view with low radiation to the patient, artificial intelligence that reduces noise and scatter, as well as movement correction to provide more diagnostic images and enrich treatment plan presentations.

Dr. Thomas Berry, Vice President of Surgical Support for CCMS, also favors the Planmeca system, saying, "The Planmeca Viso G7 offers strikingly clear scans, modules for creating surgical guides, and significantly less radiation to the patient. The unit also has the ability to perform a 3-D facial photo of the patient that overlays the CBCT image."

"The combination of superior image quality, smooth workflow and ease of use made the Planmeca Viso G7 the perfect choice for ClearChoice," stated Planmeca USA President, Glen Kendrick. "Many of the innovative features of the Viso G7 fit ClearChoice's patient-centric approach, including Ultra Low Dose™ imaging protocols and Planmeca CALM, a proprietary patient movement correction algorithm. Innovative technology coupled with our dedication to continuous and ongoing education of both clinicians and staff, Planmeca is ready to partner with ClearChoice to provide a high-quality and seamless experience for a complex dental procedure," noted Kendrick. With tools for all specialties, the Planmeca integration includes the all-in-one Planmeca Romexis® software. Romexis allows for 3D visualization, customized treatment planning and centralizes 3D imaging along with the 2D intraoral images captured by the Planmeca ProSensor® HD and Planmeca ProX™ intraoral X-rays further streamlining ClearChoice's workflow."

The ClearChoice Network continues to be a leader in comprehensive dental implant restoration and advanced oral treatments by thoroughly testing and utilizing the latest technologies, materials and procedures. To learn more about ClearChoice, please visit www.clearchoice.com or follow ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 125,000 patients across the United States through advanced oral treatments that can lead to better overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology, including 3D CBCT Scan technology and a full-service, on-site lab, each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed and experienced dental expert, providing comprehensive dental implant treatment services in advanced, all-in-one treatment facilities.

The ClearChoice Network provides the opportunity for national collaboration among doctors on procedures, protocols, and clinical experience. Each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center has a business affiliation with ClearChoice Management Services, LLC (CCMS) which, subject to and in compliance with applicable state and federal regulations, provides comprehensive non-clinical support services to each center. As a member of The Aspen Group (TAG), ClearChoice is part of a network of brands, including Aspen Dental®, WellNow®, and ChapterSM whose goal is simple: bring better healthcare to more people.

About TAG - THE ASPEN GROUPSM

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Planmeca USA

Planmeca USA is a subsidiary of Planmeca, the largest privately held company in the dental equipment market and one of the industry's leading manufacturers of dental X-rays, CAD/CAM, and core equipment. With a North American office located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and international headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, Planmeca is well established in high-tech dental markets and currently serves 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit planmeca.com.

SOURCE ClearChoice Management Services