ClearDATA Leverages OneTrust for Privacy Program Compliance Efforts

ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely-used dedicated privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies, today announced ClearDATA, the market leader for healthcare cloud computing and information security services for providers, life sciences, payers and healthcare technology organizations, is using OneTrust to help it comply with EU GDPR and global privacy regulations. ClearDATA selected OneTrust for Data Mapping Automation and PIA & DPIA Automation for ongoing global privacy and GDPR compliance efforts.

With a mission to empower the industry to focus on making healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery, ClearDATA chose OneTrust to ensure they are delivering state of the art technology to their customers, while managing it in a way that is compliant, efficient and optimized. It implemented OneTrust's Assessment Automation, Data Mapping and the OneTrust Partner Portal.

"OneTrust allows us to have the agility to scale rapidly and optimize the way we use the technology. We were able to use the solution right out of the box to meet our needs," said Jonathan Slaughter, Director of Compliance, Security and Privacy at ClearDATA. "As a global solution, OneTrust allows us to keep up with the various regulatory requirements and collaborate across our team."

"ClearDATA approached their privacy program not only from the viewpoint of being compliant with the regulations, but they kept their company mission of patient care at the forefront of their operations," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are proud to work alongside innovators in the healthcare technology industry that are prioritizing patient care and the collaboration of lifesaving information."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's three primary offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ consent and preference management software, and OneTrust Vendorpedia™ third-party risk management software and vendor risk exchange. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions, and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA's innovative solutions protect customers from data privacy risks, improves their data management, and scales their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery, every single day.

https://www.cleardata.com/

