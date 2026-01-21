Southwire Joins VoltServer's Solution Partner Program to Advance Digital Electricity® Adoption

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power systems and creator of Digital Electricity®, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Southwire Company, a leading manufacturer of wire and cable used in the transmission and distribution of electricity.

To advance next-generation power initiatives and develop standardized global solutions, VoltServer believes it's crucial to partner with other industry innovators. This level of collaboration helps champion and accelerate the adoption of fault-managed power.

Working alongside industry-leading power and connectivity partners, VoltServer is redefining how power is delivered for today's most demanding applications. It provides integrated, end-to-end systems designed to work seamlessly and solve more intelligently, setting a new standard for reliability, sustainability, and reach.

By pairing Southwire's extensive distribution network with VoltServer's innovative technology, they are expanding offerings to include touch-safe, high-efficiency power delivery systems. This collaboration gives customers access to safer, smarter, and more sustainable electronic solutions, underscoring their commitment to innovation and customer success. Southwire has a long-standing commitment to delivering solutions that power progress, and this partnership reflects its dedication to advancing technology and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. Together, Southwire and VoltServer are shaping the future of energy distribution.

"As Southwire enters this Solution Partner Program with VoltServer, I couldn't be more excited about the path ahead. This collaboration strengthens our electronic solutions portfolio with a product that puts safety first," said Jesse Aldridge, Product Manager at Southwire. "Our customers now have more flexibility in how they provide power, using a solution that is not only more reliable but also easier to install. The electrical industry is evolving, and together, Southwire and VoltServer are leading that change."

"Collaborating with VoltServer allows us to merge their groundbreaking technology with Southwire's trusted wire solutions to deploy fault-managed power in a way that transforms the customer experience," said Erika, Director of Product Management at Southwire Company. "Together, we're setting a new standard for safety, efficiency, and innovation while empowering our customers to transport power with confidence."

"This collaboration with Voltserver is a clear reflection of Southwire's strategic vision to lead in innovative, safe, and efficient power solutions," said Corky Whipple, VP, General Manager of Engineered Solutions. "By combining Voltserver's groundbreaking technology with our trusted expertise, we're not only expanding our portfolio but also shaping the future of power delivery for our customers and the industry."

Through its Solution Partner Program, VoltServer gives vetted organizations access to its patented technology and products. This creates many opportunities to license, embed, private-label, or resell Digital Electricity solutions as part of their own business offerings.

"Our mission is to make it simpler for these organizations to integrate and deploy fault-managed power," explains Ronna Davis, CRO at VoltServer. "By providing hands-on support, the most proven and advanced FMP technology in the industry and a robust ecosystem, we empower our partner program participants to confidently bring comprehensive Digital Electricity solutions including service and support models to customers globally."

Digital Electricity is the only proven, trademarked technology built and deployed at scale for complex and demanding projects that call for increasingly more power. By enabling thousands of Watts per circuit to be delivered safely, on-demand, and with radical efficiency, it transforms power distribution. Digital Electricity will be the power behind Southwire's CL4SS® cable, ensuring unmatched performance, operational flexibility, and future-ready scalability.

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we enable infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow—today. Our integrated, end-to-end systems deliver thousands of Watts per circuit of power safely and more efficiently for rapid deployment and lower CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, Digital Electricity sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at www.voltserver.com.

About Southwire

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8.4B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

Media Contact: Amber Fortney, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

