Clearly see your route with the beautiful Garmin Drive 53 GPS navigator

Reliable, easy-to-use device now features an elegant, high-resolution glass touchscreen, resh design and a traffic option to simplify the drive

OLATHE, Kan., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Garmin Drive™ 53 and Garmin Drive 53 & Traffic, new additions to its popular Garmin Drive product line that offers a simple, streamlined navigation solution. The Garmin Drive 53 products deliver bright, 5" glass touchscreen displays (800x480 resolution) and a modern design that makes it easy for drivers to follow their recommended route. The navigator includes detailed map updates of North America1 and is available in two models – one includes a vehicle power cable with a traffic antenna that uses dynamic data to give customers alerts and offer alternative routes when delays from road work, accidents and other traffic conditions arise.

Reliable, easy-to-use Garmin Drive 53 features an elegant, high-resolution glass touchscreen, fresh design and a traffic option to simplify the drive

"Our Garmin Drive 53 navigator offers a modern, high-end aesthetic combined with our core navigation features to help drivers get to where they need to go. Whether you're making a trip across the country with the family or commuting daily in your own city, drivers will love the beautiful display and straightforward navigation."

– Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

See Garmin Drive 53 in action here.

Trip planning made easy

The Garmin Drive 53 navigator offers several road trip-ready features to help enhance any expedition. The device displays important points of interest alongside an active route, allowing drivers to see food, fuel and rest stops ahead as well as distances to upcoming cities and trip milestones.

Drive confidently

This new device boasts an assortment of core features to help customers navigate with ease, including:

Driver alerts for potential hazards along the route with cautions for school zones, speed limit changes, sharp curves and more.

A thorough directory of U.S. national parks to help users easily find entrances, visitor centers and landmarks within the park.

Tripadvisor ® traveler ratings to find top-rated restaurants, hotels and attractions.

traveler ratings to find top-rated restaurants, hotels and attractions. A dedicated GPS navigator allows drivers to easily follow a recommended route without draining their cell phone battery or experiencing phone call interruptions during route guidance.

Available now, the Garmin Drive 53 has a suggested retail price of $149.99, while the Garmin Drive 53 & Traffic has a suggested retail price of $169.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/drive.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1 North American updates include street maps of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is registered trademark and Garmin Drive is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

© HERE. All rights reserved. © 2023 TripAdvisor LLC All rights reserved.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media contacts:

Mike Cummings & Griffin Schaetzle

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.